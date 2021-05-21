Convenience store on former travel center site on Newton planning agenda

Newton County Planning Commission is set to consider two requests for projects Tuesday, May 25, that differ from what commissioners already had rejected earlier this year at the same locations.

JPC Design & Construction of Jackson is seeking a conditional use permit for 46.12 acres at I-20 and Georgia Hwy. 11 for construction of a convenience store with underground fuel tanks in the Little River watershed.

Zoning for the site is a mix of CH (Highway Commercial) and AR (Agricultural Residential).

The Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a request by the same applicant for a travel center on the site earlier this year.

Also on the agenda is a preliminary plat for a 52-lot residential subdivision called Covington Creek on 20.47 acres at 3539, 3480, 3489 and 3549 Fairview Road.

Summit Engineering and Consulting of Alpharetta is the applicant. The site is zoned R3 (Single Family Residential).

The company previously had sought a rezoning for construction of townhomes on the site but the planning commission recommended denial amid heavy neighborhood opposition.

Other items on the agenda for the Tuesday, 7 p.m., meeting at the Historic Courthouse include:

• A request for an administrative use permit to establish an in-home daycare facility for a maximum of six children at 13 Manor Oak Drive in Covington. Chess’Mia James is the applicant for the site, which is zoned R2 (Single-Family Residential).

• Rezoning request from M2 (Heavy Industrial) to RMF (Multi-Family Residential) to develop townhomes on 35 acres at City Pond Road and Georgia Hwy. 142. The applicant is Jim Chapman Communities of Atlanta.

• Rezoning request from R2 (Single-Family Residential) to CH (Highway Commercial) to establish multiple uses including office and fast-food restaurant on 6.6 acres at 4485, 4425 and 4447 Salem Road, at Smith Store Road. The applicant is CSCL Holdings LLC. Mark Walton of Conyers is its agent.

For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/196/Development-Services.