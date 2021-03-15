Construction underway for Residence Inn, Home2 Suites in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Construction crews recently broke ground on two different hotel developments to be located in Newton County.

Workers officially began the construction of a Residence Inn by Marriott on Thursday, March 11, at the site of the Covington Town Center.

David Bernd, of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said the Residence Inn was one of two hotels to be featured within the Town Center project.

Topaz Hotel Group, a division of Starlight Hotel Group LLC, announced in 2020 that it would be investing more than $32 million to build a 123-room Residence Inn, followed by a 99-room Courtyard by Marriott, which is also expected to break ground later this year.

“We are thrilled to bring the Marriott Brands to Covington with the upscale Courtyard by Marriott and Extended Stay Residence Inn by Marriott,” said Aziz Dhanani, who is one of the managing members of the Topaz Hotel Group. “Muhammad, my partner, and I are extremely excited to be here in the city of Covington and Newton County.”



