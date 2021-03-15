Construction underway for Residence Inn, Home2 Suites in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Construction crews recently broke ground on two different hotel developments to be located in Newton County.
Workers officially began the construction of a Residence Inn by Marriott on Thursday, March 11, at the site of the Covington Town Center.
David Bernd, of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said the Residence Inn was one of two hotels to be featured within the Town Center project.
Topaz Hotel Group, a division of Starlight Hotel Group LLC, announced in 2020 that it would be investing more than $32 million to build a 123-room Residence Inn, followed by a 99-room Courtyard by Marriott, which is also expected to break ground later this year.
“We are thrilled to bring the Marriott Brands to Covington with the upscale Courtyard by Marriott and Extended Stay Residence Inn by Marriott,” said Aziz Dhanani, who is one of the managing members of the Topaz Hotel Group. “Muhammad, my partner, and I are extremely excited to be here in the city of Covington and Newton County.”
Royal Hotel Investments announced Thursday that it, too, had begun construction on a new Covington hotel: Home2 Suites by Hilton.
“This hotel emphasizes our company’s long-term commitment to the community,” RHI Chairman Navin Shah said in a recent statement. “When our country comes back from the current COVID crisis, we will offer a safe, comfortable place for people to come together – a trusted site to collect their thoughts, rest their bodies, and gather with friends and family.”
Home2 Suites will have 100 rooms, including eight one-bedroom suites. It is expected to open July 2022. The hotel will be located in Covington, just off Georgia Highway 142 near Interstate 20. The site is adjacent to two other hotels currently operated by the investment group — a 110-room Holiday Inn Express and a 105-room Hampton Inn & Suites.
“We are creating a hotel campus that allows travelers to choose the type of accommodations that best meet their needs,” Shah said. “Our new hotel will be an all-suites property, which appeals to guests who like larger rooms and extra space to work or to relax.”
Home2 Suites will combine signature features of a hotel and a home, with every guest room featuring a bedroom, living room and kitchen, which includes a microwave, dishwasher and full-size refrigerator. Other notable amenities will be a business center, fitness center, boardroom-style meeting space, seasonal outdoor swimming pool and gazebo.
RHI also operates a 99-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Conyers, plus a 20,000-square-foot shopping center in Covington. Shah said the investment group was excited to be part of an area primed for economic growth.
“We are proudly part of a vibrant, thriving community that is growing as a business and tourist destination,” Shah said. “I firmly believe that our country and our community will not just bounce back – we will bounce forward, stronger than ever and sooner than expected.”