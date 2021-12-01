Company buys 36 acres in Covington to build Fairview Road apartments

COVINGTON, Ga. – Construction has begun on a 318-unit apartment community called Prose Fairview west of Covington.

Alliance Residential Co. recently closed on 36.16 acres on Fairview Road in Newton County for the development of the community, a news release stated.

Designed by architect Dynamik Design, Prose Fairview will feature 318 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 996 square feet.

The residences will feature stainless steel appliances, dedicated work-from-home space, ample storage, and dining-sized kitchen islands to offer flexible living spaces. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, a clubhouse, fitness center, co-working spaces, a spacious pet park and 24/7 package concierge.

No rental prices were disclosed.

"Prose is Alliance’s new housing concept that creates attainable homes within close proximity to high growth employment corridors," the release stated.



Completion of Prose Fairview at 3655 Fairview Road is targeted for fall 2022.

Alliance Managing Director Noah Randall said, “The city of Covington and Newton County are experiencing an economic development wave measuring in the billions of dollars."

“The growing employee base will require more quality rental housing with high-end finishes and that’s what Prose Fairview will uniquely provide,” Randall said.

Prose Fairview is located along the I-20 corridor 25 miles east of Atlanta. Facebook, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Three Ring Studios and other industrial developments account for more than $5 billion in total economic development currently underway, offering unprecedented job growth for the area with a workforce that needs more housing, a news release stated.

Andrew Butcher of Alliance Residential said, “Prose Fairview will serve the robust base of logistics, film and health care jobs in Newton and Rockdale counties."

“The community will provide a short 30-minute commute to downtown Atlanta and airport jobs compared to suburban options north of the city along I-75 and I-85,” Butcher said.

Alliance is one of the largest multifamily developers in the nation. For more information, visit www.allresco.com