When customers walk into Kroger, at the Newton Crossroads location, they might notice some renovations that have taken place. All upgrades were made possible through Kroger’s $1.58 million capital investment into the store.
'COMMUNITY INVESTMENT': Kroger celebrates substantial capital investment at Newton Crossroads location
