Chipotle to open in former Moe's location in Newton Plaza

COVINGTON, Ga. — Chipotle has signed a 10-year lease to fill the former Moe's location at Newton Plaza shopping center.

The fast-casual Mexican food chain will build out the 2,400-square-foot building located on an outparcel of the shopping center. It is targeted to open this summer, said officials with shopping center owner Halpern Enterprises Inc.

The building has been vacant since Moe’s closed in May 2020.

“We’re happy to bring another sought-after restaurant to the city of Covington,” said Halpern Leasing Director John Brozovic. “Chipotle contributes to Newton Plaza’s appeal as a neighborhood retail destination with a wide variety of shops, restaurants and service providers.”

Newton Plaza is a 269,773-square-foot shopping center at 3106 U.S. Hwy. 278 NW in Covington.

Built by Halpern in 1974, Newton Plaza is anchored by Kroger, Big Lots, Bealls and others. It also has 40 restaurant, retail and service tenants, including national brands Planet Fitness and Goodwill.

Chipotle joins Starbucks as new, nationally known food service chains which to open at the shopping center this summer.

Sandy Springs-based Halpern Enterprises also owns Covington Corners shopping center, which is adjacent to Newton Plaza. It owns and operates more than 50 properties, totaling more than 3.7 million square feet, in five southeastern states.

In other local restaurant news, owners of the Taco Bell restaurant at 6151 U.S. Hwy. 278 said the location has been closed for remodeling but is set to be reopened this summer. A reopening date will be announced "at a later time," according to a spokesperson for Taco Bell.

Developers of Covington Town Center on Alcovy Road near I-20 also recently announced they will begin work soon on a new shopping plaza that will be anchored by a Publix supermarket.