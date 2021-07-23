BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Harris Band Instruments standing by to help area musicians in need

COVINGTON, Ga. — If problems arise with a woodwind or brass musical instrument, there’s a good chance Harris Band Instruments can solve them for you.

The craftsmen within the walls of the west Newton County business have the skills and equipment needed to repair the instrument, find a missing or damaged part, and replace it if needed.

Harris Band Instruments at 3830 Salem Road in Covington is one of the largest privately owned band instrument repair shops in the Georgia, the owners said.

Its four employees — father and son owners Charles Harris Sr. and Charles Harris Jr. and Bill and Bobbi Joris — specialize in the repair of brass and woodwind instruments.

“We focus on what we know best,” said Harris Sr.

They opened the store after finding a big demand from local musicians looking for quality repair work on brass and woodwind instruments without having to go into Atlanta or having the instrument sent out of state.

The store now serves schools in five counties and music enthusiasts from around the country.

The younger Harris could be seen on a recent day using a small open flame to repair and seal a new pad on a saxophone.

His father, meanwhile, worked to repair a flute as Bill Joris used a specialized machine to smooth out dents in a trumpet.

Harris Sr. worked for years in administration with the St. Petersburg Times newspaper in Florida before retiring and eventually opening the shop with his son.

He also is a musician who has been active in the Newton County Community Band and worked recently as a music teacher at Peachtree Academy.

Harris Jr. recalls his father repairing instruments as he grew up in the Tampa Bay area. He attended the University of South Florida while there. He worked for three years at a Tampa music store learning the craft. He then spent four years as a cast member at Disney World before moving to Covington.



