BUSINESS: Longtime advisor listed among Edward Jones’ best

COVINGTON, Ga. — Stuart Hamilton, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Covington since 1984, recently qualified for the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.

The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers from both inside and outside the firm and to share best practices for serving clients.

“These financial advisors have demonstrated exceptional standards for delivering tailored advice and personalized service for their clients,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “While this conference will be held virtually this year, we are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating these financial advisors for their extraordinary contributions to our clients.”

This is the 25th time Hamilton has been invited to this event.

“I am honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” Hamilton said. “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients, and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.3 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.