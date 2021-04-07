Bridgestone Golf in Covington officially certified as "Georgia Made" company

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Economic Development today, April 7, announced that Bridgestone Golf in Newton County is officially a Georgia Made-certified company.

World-class players like Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Georgia’s own Matt Kuchar, Lexi Thompson, and Bryson DeChambeau represent Bridgestone Golf products, such as golf balls, clubs, bags, and other accessories.

The company set a new record for sales during the first quarter of 2021.

“We’re proud that Bridgestone Golf has joined our ‘Georgia Made’ family of companies. This designation is a sign of pride in our state and the benefits of the relationship our manufacturers enjoy with the state of Georgia,” said Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“The Masters tournament has always played a special role in our mission, putting Georgia’s brand on a world stage, so the timing couldn’t be better with Bridgestone officially coming on board.”

As part of the “Georgia Made” family, Bridgestone Golf is highlighted in state marketing efforts, including digital advertisements emphasizing the state’s selling points and the benefits of Georgia Made certification.

The company also hosted Site Selection magazine’s announcement that Georgia earned the “No. 1 State for Business” designation for the eighth year in a row at their headquarters in Covington in November 2020.

Additionally, Bridgestone Golf is featured in a group of “success stories” sharing the unique experiences of key Georgia Made companies in the state.

The Bridgestone story underscores how Georgia’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic benefitted Bridgestone at a time when similar companies in other states were required to remain closed.

Golf balls and equipment surged as the popularity of outdoor activities increased during the global pandemic. As a result, sales surged, and Bridgestone was compelled to increase its production capacity to 30% and workforce by 20% to satisfy strong consumer demand.

“On top of a very strong recovery in 2020, we’re seeing the same strong momentum in 2021,” said Bridgestone Golf USA CEO Dan Murphy. “As a matter of fact, we just finished the first quarter and set a new record for company sales in that time period.”

In the story, “Georgia and Social Distancing Tee Up Golf Boom for Bridgestone Golf USA,” Murphy describes the advantages of being in a productive business environment that required safety protocols, but allowed businesses to re-open earlier than other states.

Murphy also explained why he felt the Georgia Made program is beneficial to the company.

“Lots of golf is played in the Southeast and being able to say our golf balls are ‘made here and played here’ is a big point of pride for us. The program supports our goal of being considered Georgia’s hometown golf company and will tell that story in our retail store displays,” Murphy stated.

“We believe it will help us be successful as well as promote our brand.”

Details about Bridgestone’s work with Georgia Piedmont Technical College, the Covington/Newton Chamber of Commerce, and GDEcD are also featured in the story.

Additionally, Bridgestone is one of a number of companies that participated in the official launch of the Georgia Made program at “Georgia Made Day” at the State Capitol featuring Gov. Brian Kemp in February 2020.

For more information, visit www.georgia.org/georgia-made.