Average gas price up 3 cents since week before holiday in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — The average cost of gas in Newton County was $2.91 to $2.93 today based on two sources that regularly survey fuel prices.

The price was up 3 cents from the week before the Independence Day holiday, according to one source, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

AAA reported the average cost of regular unleaded gas was $2.93, while GasBuddy reported $2.91 per gallon today, July 12. The price on June 28 was $2.90.

GasBuddy’s website today also listed a number of retailers in Newton County which all showed the lowest price available for regular unleaded was $2.89 per gallon.

Some neighboring counties had slightly lower prices than Newton, including Rockdale ($2.90 to $2.91), Henry ($2.88 to $2.89) and Morgan, ($2.88 to $2.89).

It cost motorists $43.35 to $43.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline based on average prices reported in Newton County today.

Today’s Newton County average almost equaled the average of $2.92 to $2.94 for both Metro Atlanta and statewide for regular unleaded gasoline.

Newton County’s average also was 22 cents below the national average of $3.15, AAA reported.

Meanwhile, both GasBuddy and AAA reported statewide average gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago.

AAA says its price report is based on surveys of prices at up to 130,000 stations daily based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express.

GasBuddy’s report is based on a survey by individuals who report their findings to the company.

Monday's state average is 2 cents higher than a week ago, 2 cents higher than last month and 94 cents more than this time last year, both AAA and GasBuddy reported.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($3.01), Brunswick

($2.99), and Atlanta ($2.94). The least expensive markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.83), Warner Robins ($2.87), and Gainesville ($2.89), AAA reported

“Georgians have seen prices hold steady at the pump for the past few weeks,” said Garrett Townsend, AAA-The Auto Club Group Public Affairs Director. “However, motorists can expect increases at the pump through the end of the month as peak driving season continues and demand grows.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $3.14.



