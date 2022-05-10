Accounting firm promotes Newton-area residents to partners

CONYERS – Antares Group Inc. announces it has promoted three Newton-area residents to partner in the firm.

Effective May 1, Trish Casdorph, CPA, Rebecca Phillips, CPA, and Kristin Ward were named partners with Antares Group.

Casdorph joined Antares Group in 2021 as co-director of the firm’s Business & Tax Advisory Group.

Originally from Florida, she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Taxation from Florida Atlantic University. She has more than 20 years of income tax experience in both the public accounting sector and private industry at a large publicly traded corporation.

She specializes in federal and state income tax compliance, having worked in a multitude of industries. Trish and her husband now live in Newborn. They enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Phillips has more than 10 years accounting and tax experience, having most recently served as co-director of the firm’s Business & Tax Advisory Group. She specializes in restaurant and franchise accounting.

She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Georgia College & State University. Rebecca lives in Covington with her husband, Adam, stepdaughter, Harper, and soon her new baby, Bailey, along with their two dogs, Stella and Zoey.

Ward joined Antares Group in 2010 and her experience ranges from back office services, financial accounting, and tax and advisory with a focus on the hospitality and restaurant industries.

Her expertise is in the areas of business consulting, financial analysis, business valuations and payroll.

She earned her bachelor's degree in 2013 in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Georgia Southwestern University. Ward resides in Covington with her husband and two children.

“The promotions of Trish, Rebecca and Kristin to partner marks an exciting milestone in their careers and for our firm,” said Mark Kashgegian, CPA, leading partner of Antares Group Inc. “Their depth of experience and enthusiasm for our team members and our clients is valuable to the continued growth of our firm.”

Antares Group, Inc. is an accounting and tax advisory firm that has worked with restaurant and business owners for more than 40 years providing comprehensive back office, financial accounting, tax and business advisory services.

It is a member of CPAmerica and has offices in Conyers and Dedham, Massachusetts. The firm employs more than 100 accounting professionals who serve more than 1,200 restaurants in 40 states, guiding them to a brighter financial future.