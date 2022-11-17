BREAKING: Three from Walton County named finalists to replace retiring Judge Ott

COVINGTON, Ga. — The state Judicial Nominating Commission has recommended the governor name one of three men from Walton County to fill an upcoming Superior Court judge vacancy in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit that includes Newton County.

The Commission recommended the following to Gov. Brian Kemp:

• W. Cliff Howard, who is chief assistant district attorney in the Walton County District Attorney’s office in Monroe.

• R. Michael Malcom, an attorney and partner in the Preston & Malcom P.C. law firm in Monroe.

• G. Kevin Morris, a Walton County Magistrate Court judge.

The vacancy was created by the upcoming retirement of Judge John Ott, a Monroe resident who will leave the bench Dec. 31 after 30 years in the position.

Kemp has the final say on who will serve in the Superior Court judgeship that Ott has occupied since 1990. The governor likely will fill the vacancy from among those on the list though he is not required to do so, commission officials have said.

The Governor’s Office will contact candidates to schedule interviews, a news release stated.

Howard began his career in the DeKalb County Solicitor's Office in 1987 and served as the assistant solicitor general and chief assistant for 11 years before a seven-year stint as a private practice attorney, according to a LinkedIn page.

He came to the Walton DA's office in 2006 and served as deputy chief assistant district attorney for 14 years before being promoted to chief assistant DA in January 2021.

Howard earned his juris doctorate degree from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law and a bachelor's degree in history from Furman University.

Malcom specializes in litigation in cases that involve catastrophic injuries, car or truck accidents, brain injuries, premises accidents, medical malpractice and defective products, according to his firm's website.

He has practiced with the Preston & Malcom firm for 22 years after working eight years with the Mabry & McClelland law firm, according to his LinkedIn page.

Malcom earned his juris doctorate degree from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the UGA Terry College of Business.

Additional information on Morris was not immediately available.

Superior Courts in Georgia have exclusive, constitutional authority over criminal cases involving felonies, and civil matters including divorces, equity cases and matters regarding title to land.

According to the Georgia Constitution, the governor will appoint Ott's successor to serve until the next election for the judgeship in 2024.

If one of the three are appointed, it would maintain the traditional split of Superior Court judges between Newton and Walton counties in the Alcovy Circuit.

Traditionally, Newton residents filled three of the five Superior Court judge seats based on the county having a majority of the population in the two-county judicial circuit. Currently, the circuit's Superior Court judges include Walton residents Ott and Jeffrey Foster, and Newton residents Cheveda McCamy, Ken Wynne and Layla Zon.