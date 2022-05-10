State closes County Road 213 bridge in Newton after it fails inspection

COVINGTON, Ga. — State officials closed the County Road 213 bridge over the Alcovy River Monday after it failed a scheduled inspection.

A GDOT regularly scheduled, specialized inspection Monday, May 9, found corrosion where four steel pilings meet one of the structure's bent caps, meaning support of the bridge is not up to standard, said GDOT spokesman Gil Pound.



"Our inspection team found extensive corrosion where the steel pilings meet one of the concrete bent caps ... which is why the closure was put in place."



Pound said maintenance of the bridge is up to the Newton County government. After repairs are completed, GDOT must reinspect the bridge before it can be reopened to traffic, he said.

There was no immediate comment from county officials about the timing of repairs or the closing itself.

An average of about 3,100 vehicles per day travel on County Road 213 near the bridge, according to information from GDOT.

The state's bridge inspection unit is under the GDOT Office of Bridge Maintenance and Design, Pound said. It checks most Georgia bridges on a two-year cycle with specialized inspections done every four years, he said.

GDOT also released a photo showing the amount of corrosion where the steel pile meets the concrete cap.



The county government and sheriff's office today advised motorists to use alternate routes around the closed bridge.

County officials urged motorists wanting to travel east on 213 to use the following detour: Left on Henderson Mill, left on Dixie Road and end at the intersection at Dixie Road and Hwy. 213. Vehicles traveling west from Mansfield should go left on Dixie Road, right on Henderson Mill and right on Hwy. 36.



The decades-old bridge is east of Georgia Hwy. 36 near the entrance to the Sautee Bluff neighborhood and the historic Starrsville community.

The closing is the second in two years affecting motorists traveling the east-west route between Hwy. 36 and Mansfield.



Traffic on the road was detoured along Dixie and Elks Club roads for about six months in 2021 for replacement of another aging Hwy. 213 bridge over West Bear Creek about 2.5 miles west of Mansfield near Dobbs Road.







