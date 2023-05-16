BREAKING: Stacey Cotton announces retirement from Covington police department

COVINGTON, Ga. — After 25 years of service, Covington police department chief Stacey Cotton has announced his retirement.

Cotton confirmed Tuesday with The Covington News that he had sent an email to his CPD staff notifying them that he would be making plans to walk away from his role.

Cotton's career with the City of Covington began 10 years earlier, totaling his complete tenure with the city to more than 35 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information when it becomes available.