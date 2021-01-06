BREAKING: Newton U.S. House members reported safe inside Capitol despite protestors storming building

WASHINGTON — Spokespersons for Newton County's two U.S. House members say each were safe today inside the U.S. Capitol after some of hundreds of protestors urged by President Donald Trump to march to the Capitol breached security lines and entered the building.

The protestors, some reportedly armed, could be seen walking through the Capitol building with pro-Trump flags.

The action forced the evacuation of the House and Senate as they debated during the counting of electoral votes.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, was preparing to debate those who objected to the counting of Georgia's votes when he and others were forced to evacuate the chamber, said district spokesman Andy Phelan.

At about 4:15 p.m., Johnson wrote on Twitter: "Harrowing moments inside the US Capitol!!! Hats off to the Capitol Hill Police protecting us. We are safe and secure. Pray for our nation."

Phelan noted most Washington-based staff members for Johnson and others had been working from home since March because of the pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro., who planned to object to the Georgia count, is safe “with security and other members,” a spokeswoman told the Walton Tribune newspaper.

Photos of Capitol Police with their guns drawn against protestors who were vandalizing the locked doors of one legislative chamber were spread across social media.

Members of Congress inside the House chamber were being told to don gas masks after tear gas was dispersed inside the Capitol rotunda.

The actions followed the opening of House debate on approving the Electoral College certification of the Nov. 3 vote for president in which Joe Biden defeated Trump.