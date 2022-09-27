Hurricane Ian threat cancelling, shifting plans for Newton County events

COVINGTON, Ga. — Hurricane Ian's forecasted threat has already created a list of schedule changes and event cancellations in Covington and Newton County for the coming weekend.

Everything from groundbreaking ceremonies to Friday night football games are being affected by the likely possibility that parts of Georgia will see at least some impact from the latest tropical storm.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian was entering into Cuba and bearing down on Florida's west coast as a Category 3 storm, and virtually all weather reports say the storm will continue to quickly and steadily intensify. According to weather.com, Ian should hit the Florida coast by Wednesday afternoon and then head in the general direction of either the Florida panhandle or Florida peninsula by Thursday.

As for Covington and the rest of the metro Atlanta area, current forecasts are calling for an 80% chance of rain Friday, a 90% chance on Friday night into Saturday and a 58% chance of lighter showers on Sunday. The Newton County area could see upwards of 1-2 inches of rain before it’s all said and done.

Here's a list of cancellations and schedule changes that we currently know. This list will continue to update as we receive more information.

Cancellations

The Lidl groundbreaking originally scheduled for Friday Sept. 30 will be postponed to a date to be determined.







Reschedulings

The Eastside at Loganville high school football game originally scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. has been rescheduled a day earlier, Thursday Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Newton High School's Homecoming Night football game against Grayson will be moved to Thursday Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., still at Sharp Stadium. Tickets for Thursday's game are available for purchase here.

Alcovy High School's football game at Morrow High will take place Thursday Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.





Stay tuned to covnews.com for more updates on weather-related cancellations and reschedulings.