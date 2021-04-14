BREAKING: Health department opening vaccine center in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments will open a mass vaccination site in Newton County beginning Monday, April 19, and operate it three days a week at Georgia Piedmont Technical College's Newton Campus.

The location will be Building D on the campus at 8100 Bob Williams Parkway in Covington which will be operational Monday through Wednesday each week by appointment only.

Dependent on vaccine availability, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be available at the location. Individuals can register for an appointment online or by calling the state scheduling resource line. Second-dose appointments will be made during the first visit.

Appointment availability beginning next week for the Covington site will open Thursday, April 15, at noon. Appointments are required, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments, said, “We are thrilled to open our third mass vaccination site, which will provide more convenient access for Newton County residents.

“Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County EMA, and Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) have been excellent partners that have helped us make vaccine more available within the county.”

Newton County has long been in talks and looking for locations to open a mass vaccination site locally and GPTC was a natural fit. Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes contacted GPTC President Tavarez Holston to see if the college would be willing to assist in this critical endeavor and the longtime community partner did not hesitate.

“I am excited for this community partnership and I can’t thank Georgia Piedmont enough for agreeing to help us put this together,” Banes said. “Making this mass vaccination site a reality is what #OneNewton is all about.

"I thank both the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments and Georgia Piedmont for being great community partners.

“Getting our community vaccinated and keeping our citizens healthy is so important. I encourage all citizens of Newton County to please take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”

Georgia Piedmont Technical College's Newton Campus has worked closely with the Newton County government and the state Health Department to prepare for nearly 600 appointments each of the three days on-site.

“Our college stands united with our healthcare partners to loosen the grip of the coronavirus on our communities,” Holston said. “We gladly jumped at the opportunity to serve in an impactful way.”

Individuals can schedule online by visiting www.gnrhealth.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling or by calling the Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine scheduling resource line at 888-457-0186.

