BREAKING: Flood warning in effect in Newton through Saturday

COVINGTON, Ga. — A flood warning is in effect from this evening to early Saturday morning in Newton County with two areas bordering the Yellow River likely seeing high water, the National Weather Service reported.

Minor flooding is forecast along the Yellow River in Newton and Rockdale counties from tonight to early Saturday morning.

Most of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be flooded with up to 4 feet of water, the NWS reported. Minor flooding also typically occurs in Newton County in the Riverside Estates Travel and Trailer Park off Access Road near Crowell Road.

Any trailers near the river may need to be moved to higher ground. A playground by the river will begin to flood, according to the NWS.

Minor flooding today continued to expand into the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gauge on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County.

At 4:46 p.m. today the stage was 9.3 feet.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage late today to a crest of 13.6 feet Thursday night. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. Flood stage is 11 feet, the NWS reported.

For more information, call the Newton County EMA at 404-694-5346.

