BREAKING: Five killed in head-on wreck in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Five were killed and one seriously injured today following a head-on collision on rain-slickened in east Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office was working the wreck in which all five people in one vehicle died on Hwy. 142 at Adams Circle.

"The driver of the second vehicle is in critical condition and has been transported to a local hospital," said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

All lanes were blocked on Hwy. 142 between Hwy. 278 and Hwy. 11 southeast of Covington, GDOT reported.