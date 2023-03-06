BREAKING: Body of missing Covington-area man found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — The body of a resident of the Covington area of Walton County was found today in Louisiana 12 days after he disappeared while on a business trip, police said.

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, who resided near Jersey between Covington and Monroe, was found shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, police told The Advocate newspaper.

The location where the body was found is three miles from Happy's Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge where Millard was last seen alive, The Advocate reported.

Police said the cause of death is pending a report from the coroner's office, police said. The investigation of the case is ongoing, and more details will be released as available, the statement said.

Millard disappeared the night of Feb. 22 after attending a college basketball game with a client of Millard's employer, Advanced Construction of Conyers.

A city employee later found Millard's phone downtown. Millard’s debit card also had been used several times over the days following his disappearance until it was deactivated by a family member.

Millard had flown into Baton Rouge from Atlanta on Feb. 22 for a short business trip to see a client’s job site.

On the first night of his trip, Millard and his client went to a basketball game and then to a downtown pub, before the two parted ways at about 11:30 p.m., and Millard headed out to walk to his nearby hotel,The Advocate reported.

His wife, Amber Millard, told an Atlanta TV station that’s when he seems to have disappeared. She had heard from him earlier that evening.

The day after he was last seen, Millard missed an 8 a.m. meeting at the client's job site; the client went to Baton Rouge Police at 9 a.m., to make a missing person's report after he asked hotel staff to make a welfare check on Millard and learned the room didn't appear to have been slept in, Amber Millard said.

Baton Rouge Police said its officers conducted a grid search of downtown, the levee separating the city from the Mississippi River, and east of Interstate 110 early in the investigation.

Volunteers with the Dickinson, Texas-based nonprofit search and recovery organization, Texas Equusearch, also traveled to Baton Rouge to assist law enforcement with the search for Millard.

Millard was the father of two teen boys from a previous marriage, two teen stepsons and a 7-year-old daughter with with his wife, Amber.