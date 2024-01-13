BOLO issued for runaway teenager

UPDATE: Kierstin Colquitt has been safely located, according to a Facebook post from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have issued a BOLO for a runaway teenager.



Kierstin Colquitt, also known as Ki Ki, ran away from White Birch Dr. in Covington.

According to the NCSO BOLO, the last known contact from Colquitt was with her mother by telephone/facetime on Saturday.

Colquitt is described as a 16-year-old Black female, standing at approximately 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds. Her clothing description is “unknown.”

Anyone with information regarding Colquitt’s whereabouts are urged to contact 911, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400 or Investigator Hicks at 678-625-1455.