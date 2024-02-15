BOLO issued for missing Covington male

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), Atkins has been safely located.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

NEWTON COUNTY – A 73-year-old Covington man has been reported missing by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).



A BOLO from the NCSO released early Thursday morning stated that Larry Atkins left his residence on foot on Feb. 14 at approximately 11 a.m.

While Atkins is known to frequently leave his residence, he has yet to return.

According to the BOLO, Atkins’ family reports that he has Alzheimer’s but is not officially diagnosed. He has other health issues as well and is on medication for those.

Atkins is described as a Black male standing at 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 143 lbs. He has brown eyes, as well as shoulder length black curly hair that is tied back into a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan pants. The BOLO states that he “does not have a cellphone on him at this time.”

Anyone with information on Atkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.



