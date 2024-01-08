BOLO issued for missing autistic Covington man

NEWTON COUNTY — A BOLO was issued Sunday night by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for a missing Covington man.

Keith Dalbert Brown, 34, was reported as missing after he was seen on a ring camera leaving home at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 7.

According to the NCSO BOLO, Brown has a history of autism and schizophrenia and is known to hang in bathrooms at Walmarts and gas stations.

The BOLO also states that Brown is said to have recently moved from Lawrenceville to the Covington area. It is “likely” he has identification on him, but does not have a cellphone.

Brown is described as a Black male standing at 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and turquoise shoes with orange on the side.