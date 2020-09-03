Board mandates masks be worn in all Newton County government facilities

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County will require anyone using county facilities to wear masks to protect against COVID-19 even if in a city that does not mandate it.

The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday, Sept. 1, to approve a resolution approving a mandatory mask policy for facilities it owns or rents within the six cities in Newton County.

It would affect such properties as the county government administration buildings in downtown Covington, the Turner Lake complex in western Covington, the Mansfield Community Building, or Mary Louise Fowler Park in Porterdale.

County Attorney Sam VanVolkenburgh said the mask mandate that commissioners approved Aug. 18 for unincorporated Newton County did not affect county facilities inside the city limits of Covington, Oxford, Mansfield, Newborn, Porterdale and Social Circle.

“This policy basically mirrors what we’ve already put in place,” he said. “It would apply to any county facilities where there might be public spaces where employees and citizens might interact with each other.”

However, he said one change from the Aug. 18 resolution is that the new resolution would require children to wear masks beginning at age 9 rather than age 8, he said.

In addition, employees could remove masks while working in offices that are not in public areas in county buildings, he said.

It also would not apply to the Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. Judicial Building in downtown Covington because the Alcovy Judicial Circuit controls it, he said.

County employees such as sheriff’s deputies or codes enforcement officers “may” enforce the mask mandate inside county facilities, it stated.

The county government will supply masks for those entering their facilities. Those refusing to wear them or repeatedly remove or alter the masks “may be removed from county facilities and/or may be denied service at the county facility.”

County Commissioner Nancy Schulz asked VanVolkenburgh if the resolution applied to public areas of the Covington Square.

She said she believed it would require that masks be worn in the Square’s public areas — such as the park in the middle or sidewalks — because it is also county property.

Schulz suggested posting signs around the Square to remind those on foot in the area that masks were required.

“We need to figure out how to enforce (the mask) policy on the Square,” Schulz said.

In other action, commissioners voted to appoint themselves as members of the inaugural Newton County Public Facilities Authority.

The Georgia General Assembly approved establishment of the Authority earlier this year to create a vehicle to finance purchase and construction of properties.

Commissioner Stan Edwards will serve a one-year term, Demond Mason will serve a two-year term and commissioners Nancy Schulz, J.C. Henderson and Ronnie Cowan will serve three-year terms.

However, it was unclear if current commissioners will remain on the Authority after Jan. 1 if they lose re-election this year.

Schulz will be replaced by Alana Sanders in the District 3 seat after Sanders defeated her in the June 8 Democratic primary. Edwards and Cowan are facing Democratic challengers for their commission seats in the Nov. 3 general election.

In other action Tuesday, Newton County commissioners voted to:

• Approve an agreement with Georgia Environmental Protection Division to receive $1.019 million as reimbursement for repairs at the county landfill.

• Appoint Edwards to the Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority effective Oct. 1 to replace Schulz, who is resigning her Authority position Sept. 30.

The Authority operates the county landfill and convenience centers countywide.

• Approve View Point Health as the treatment service provider to Newton County Adult Felony Drug Court participants in the 2021 fiscal year.

Funding is coming from the state government and fees from participants.

• Accept a state grant through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to provide operating funds for the Superior Court/Veterans Court for the 2021 fiscal year.

The $16,429 grant must be matched with local funds, which is coming the county’s General Fund.

• Approved a contract with CHANCE for treatment services for Juvenile Court. The $71,760 cost will be funded with a grant. .