Bailey to seek reelection to Newton County BOE District 1 seat

COVINGTON, Ga. — Trey Bailey has announced his intention to run for reelection to the Newton County Schools Board of Education as the representative for District 1 as a Republican.

“After much prayer and consideration, my friends and family agree that I should seek re-election in November 2022 to serve District 1 on the Board of Education,” Bailey said. “We have #UnfinishedBusiness.”

Bailey was appointed by the Newton County Board of Education on March 15, 2016, to serve the remainder of Stan Edwards’ term after he resigned to run for Board of Commission District 1. He was elected for his first full term in November 2018.

Bailey is a native of Newton County and has lived in District 1 for more than two decades. He is married to his wife of over 20 years, Alonda Hodges Bailey — a teacher at Mansfield Elementary School. They have three daughters Anna Beth, Kaitlyn, and Kristen, who all currently attend schools in the Newton County School System.

“As a lifelong resident of Newton County, child of a retired teacher, husband to a successful educator for 26 years, and father to three kids in public school, I believe that I can serve this community to the fullest, with heart and soul,” Bailey said. “Cut me and I bleed Newton County.”

Bailey is the Executive Pastor at Eastridge Church. After graduating from Newton County High School in 1992, he attended the University of Georgia before graduating from Mercer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Systems. He is currently working on his Master of Divinity at Luther-Rice Seminary.

Bailey has served the Covington Newton County Chamber of Commerce as chairman of Leadership Newton County with five years’ service and three years on the Special Events Committee. He and his family have a great appreciation for the arts and have volunteered with both the Covington Regional Ballet and the Arts Association of Newton County.

“I am not seeking to be a politician; I am seeking to make a difference for our kids,” he said.

With proven executive leadership in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors in Newton County, Bailey has demonstrated his dedication to the improvement of local public education. He exhibits integrity in decision making and is not afraid to stand up for his beliefs.

Bailey has a passion for learning and leading. His life mission statement is to be a catalyst for change in whatever opportunity is presented.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for any leader, but we pushed through and are now headed in the right direction,” Bailey said. “As a school system, we aren’t where we want to be yet, but we are ready for the challenge. I feel like there is much work to be done, and I would appreciate another term to work toward achieving some of the goals I see as important.

“District 1, I would appreciate your consideration, your support, your prayers, and your vote in November.”

Voters can learn more about Bailey and his stance on a variety of issues by visiting his website, treybailey.us, or connecting with him on Twitter: @treybailey333.