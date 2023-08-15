Austin Harris Recognized by Forbes

COVINGTON, Ga. — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Austin Harris of Covington, GA has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK® Research. The list is comprised of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40.

“This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team. And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we’ve built as we work toward the financial goals that give them the freedom to live life on their terms,” Harris said. “This work inspires me because I know I that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community.”

Ranking Methodology

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State rankings, developed by SHOOK® Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion -- mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews -- and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK® receive a fee in exchange for rankings.