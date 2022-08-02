Area agencies test responses during hazardous materials drill in Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Emergency responders from 11 agencies participated in a full scale hazardous materials response exercise recently to test their capabilities.

Covington Fire, Newton Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Social Circle fire and police departments, Walton County and Rockdale County fire departments, Walton EMA, Walton County Emergency Medical Services, Newton/Walton Local Emergency Planning Committee, Piedmont Walton Hospital, and GEMA/HS participated in the full scale hazardous materials response exercise July 21 in Social Circle.

The Social Circle Fire Department thanked Burge Construction Co. for the use of the company’s facility to conduct the drill.

