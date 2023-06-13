AMONG THE BEST: The Covington News places third in General Excellence

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The Georgia Press Association (GPA) held its 136th annual conference at the Jekyll Island Club on Friday, June 9. At the conference, it was announced that The Covington News placed third in General Excellence.

Patrick Graham, who is the owner and proprietor of The Covington News, commended the staff on accomplishing this feat.

“What an incredible effort by the staff to be named one of the best newspapers in the state, which has many, many excellent newspapers, for the second straight year,” Graham said. “It’s a real testament to the kind of work ethic and constancy to purpose these talented folks bring to bear for our readers, advertisers and community. I couldn’t be happier for them or more proud of them.”

Achieving this honor means The News was judged — based on work submitted from 2022 — as the third-best newspaper of its size statewide. This accomplishment comes a year removed from The News winning first place in General Excellence, too.

The Covington News claimed the honor for Division D in Georgia, which is composed of weekly newspapers with a circulation ranging from 2,000-3,799.

A multitude of high honors contributed to the General Excellence standing.

On the editorial side, there were two, first place awards earned, four second place and one third place. In the Better Newspaper Advertising contest, The News’ staff collected five, first place finishes and four, second place honors.

Here is how the awards broke down by category:

Editorial

First place, Page One — Staff

First place, Sports Feature Story — Garrett Pitts, correspondent

First place, Magazine Cover Design — Brian Worton, advertising representative

Second place, Business Writing — Tom Spigolon, former news editor

Second place, Education Writing — Tom Spigolon, former news editor

Second place, Sports Feature Story — Phillip B. Hubbard, sports editor

Second place, Sports Photo — Garrett Pitts, correspondent

Third place, Sports Feature Story — Phillip B. Hubbard, sports editor

Advertising

First place, Online Banner Ad

First place, Motor Vehicle

First place, Food

First place, Special Section

First place, Signature Page

Second place, Online Banner Ad

Second place, Motor Vehicle

Second place, Home Furnishings and Appliances

Second place, Full Color

In total, 490 awards were given by the GPA across 46 categories to 61 newspapers in the 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.



