Alvey drops out of Newton congressional race

MONROE, Ga. — Official qualifying begins Monday for the 2022 Georgia primary elections, but one previously declared candidate for the open 10th Congressional District race has decided to throw his hat out of the ring.



Andrew Alvey, a nonprofit group program director and community activist, announced last week he is suspending his campaign. The 25-year-old was the youngest candidate in the race and has endorsed Mitchell Swan in the GOP primary.

"He's amazing man of faith and is the leader we need right now given the chaotic geopolitical environment we find ourselves in," Alvey said of Swan.

During a candidate forum last month in Covington for Republicans in the 10th congressional race, Alvey said a balanced budget and immigration were two of his top priorities.

Barrow County businessman Matt Richards previously had withdrawn from the race and endorsed Mike Collins, a trucking company owner from Jackson and a 2014 candidate for the seat. Ten Republican candidates remain on the campaign trail.

Declared candidates for the seat now include Collins; former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry of Henry County; former DeKalb County CEO and governor candidate Vernon Jones; Monroe businessman Marc McMain; retired police officer and former bank fraud examiner Charles Rubert of Monroe; retired Air Force Col. Alan Sims of Winder and Swan, a retired Marine colonel from Good Hope.

Other candidates include former US Rep. Paul Broun of Athens; state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville and attorney and former Trump administration officer Patrick Witt.

Three Democrats have announced they are running for the seat including community activist Jessica Fore; 2018 and 2022 nominee Tabitha Johnson-Green and pastor Phyllis Hatcher.

The seat is open in this election cycle as incumbent Jody Hice opted to run for secretary of state.

Qualifying will begin Monday and conclude March 11.