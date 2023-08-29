Alcovy CASA receives innovative program award of excellence from Georgia CASA

ATLANTA — Alcovy CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), serving Newton and Walton counties, has received the 2023 Innovative Program Award of Excellence from Georgia CASA. The award was officially received at the Georgia CASA Conference in Atlanta on Aug. 12.

“The Alcovy CASA team is incredible,” said Judge Candice Branche, Chief Judge, Newton County Juvenile Court. “They are so deserving of this award. The volunteers are incredibly thorough. Their detailed reports typically address anything I would want to know. I’m just impressed that these are folks that volunteer their time. They are very dedicated. And I’m impressed to see the variety of backgrounds they come from. I can’t fathom not having them as a part of this whole system!”

A founding program for Georgia’s launch of CASA in 1988, Alcovy CASA has remained a crucial part of Walton and Newton Counties’ juvenile court system. Though many best practices have been cultivated that are tried and true, the current leadership continues to evolve with the times and explore new strategies for volunteer recruitment and retention.

In 2022, Alcovy CASA launched a comprehensive campaign called “I Am CASA” that focuses on volunteer recruitment, community awareness, and education. The impact of the campaign has exceeded expectations, extending beyond its intended objectives. The CASA program has successfully enhanced brand awareness, increased funding through corporate sponsorship and private donations, and fostered stronger relationships with donors, supporters, and the community. Originally planned as a one-year initiative, the overwhelmingly positive response has led Alcovy CASA to embark on a second year of the campaign.

The ongoing success of the campaign is a testament to the transformative power of community engagement and the enduring commitment of Alcovy CASA to serve children in need.



