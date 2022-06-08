Advance voting begins Monday in Newton in congressional, statewide runoffs

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County's early voters will have to travel to the Turner Lake complex in Covington to cast ballots during one week of advance voting beginning Monday.

Advance voting is scheduled for Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, in the General Primary runoff election to determine nominees for a Newton County Congressional seat and four statewide offices.

Democrats must choose among candidates to be the party's nominee in the 10th Congressional District race and statewide races for lieutenant governor, Secretary of State and commissioners of Insurance and Labor. Republicans have only one choice in the race for the party's nomination for the 10th Congressional District seat.

The only location is Turner Lake banquet room at 6183 Turner Lake Road SW in Covington, according to information from the Newton County Election and Registration office. Times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 13 to 16; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17.

Election Day for the runoff election is set for June 21 at voters' assigned voting precincts.

Candidates on the ballot in the runoff election will include:

• 10th Congressional District, Republican Primary: Mike Collins and Vernon Jones.

• 10th Congressional District, Democratic Primary: Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Allen Fore.

Collins received 26% of the vote and Jones 22% to be the top two-vote getters out of a field of eight candidates in the 18-county race to be the GOP nominee. The 10th District includes most of Newton County.

Johnson-Green received 42% and Fore 19% to be the top two-vote getters out of a field of five candidates for the 10th District's Democratic nomination.

Others on the ballot include:

• Lieutenant Governor, Democratic Primary: Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall.

• Secretary of State, Democratic Primary: Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen.

• Commissioner of Insurance, Democratic Primary: Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson.

• Commissioner of Labor, Democratic Primary: William "Will" Boddie and Nicole Horn.

Voters will have to vote in the same party primary as they voted in the General Primary May 24. If there is no opposition for a party's candidates then voters will not receive a ballot, according to information from the Newton County Elections Office.

More than 20,000 of Newton County's 78,000 active, registered voters turned out for the General Primary election, according to county election office records.

For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.