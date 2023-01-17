Adoptive pets now sterilized at Newton County shelter

COVINGTON, Ga. — Spay and neuter surgeries were done on animals at the Animal Services shelter recently for the first time in the county’s history.

The surgery — done on a recently adopted puppy — represented the first time it was done at the shelter on Lower River Road rather than after an animal’s transport to Gwinnett County, county officials said .

"I want to say a huge thank you to Newton County residents for continuing to give the wonderful pets at the Newton County Animal Shelter a second chance,” Newton County Animal Services Director Cindy Wiemann said.

“The addition of this surgery suite will ensure we will can continue to have all cats and dogs sterilized before leaving for their new home,” Wiemann said.

Lauren Frost, director of development for the nonprofit agency Planned Pethood, said the addition of a surgery suite was “a big step for Newton County.”

“We are proud to be working alongside them as they approach a more proactive model of animal welfare and rescue,” Frost said.

Newton County and Planned Pethood of Georgia entered into an agreement in February to have a veterinarian come to the Animal Shelter and sterilize animals on site, a news release stated.

The county later agreed to construct the surgery suite inside the Animal Services building — which was renovated and enlarged with SPLOST funds in recent years.

Under the agreement, Planned Pethood is providing a licensed veterinarian and two assistants, plus the cost of controlled drugs for the surgeries once a month, the release stated.

The agreement will lead to more dogs and cats being adopted from Newton County spayed and neutered leading to a safer environment for the county’s residents and pets, county officials said.

Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims said, “This is an innovative step by Newton County.”

“Cindy and her team have been improving and expanding what we do at Animal Services and this is just another step in our journey of providing the best services to our residents,” Sims said.

Newton County began its partnership in 2019 with the nonprofit Planned Pethood to shuttle dogs and cats to and from veterinarians’ offices in Gwinnett County to be sterilized.

In 2018, 435 animals were adopted from Newton County Animal Services — after which the county began implementing policies and making changes to ensure adoption rates increased and euthanasia rates decreased, the release stated.

Wiemann led an effort to ensure each dog and cat that left the shelter was vaccinated and sterilized.

Pets were advertised for adoption on the county government’s website or sent to rescue groups.

As a result, in 2022, a record 1,032 animals were adopted from Newton County Animal Services, the release stated.

“This tremendous growth in animals leaving Newton County’s animal shelter on Lower River Road meant the practice of transporting dogs and cats to be sterilized in (Gwinnett County) and returned to Newton County was no longer feasible,” the release stated.

Frost said Planned Pethood “has been working with Newton County Animal Control for the past three years to ensure the pets at the shelter are vaccinated and spayed (or) neutered before surgery.”

“However, transporting the animals to Duluth every week has been a difficult task for the staff and pets,” Frost said.

“That is why we are thrilled to be able to perform surgeries on-site now. Animals won't have to spend time on transport, and some can even go home the same day as their surgery.”

Frost said the Newton County Animal Services surgery suite eventually “can grow to assist the community even further.”

“We hope to see it one day offer low-cost surgeries for the public and feral cats as well as the shelter pets,” Frost said.