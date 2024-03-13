2024 Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election results

NEWTON COUNTY – Races for the statewide presidential preference primary and the local city of Mansfield Post 3 election are in.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Republican, Democratic primaries respectively



In no surprise, former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and current President of the United States, Joe Biden, won their respective party races both county and statewide.



On the Republican side, Trump registered 4,770 of the 5,229 voters who opted to vote, with Nikki Haley being the next closest with 382 votes.



The full unofficial results for the Republican primary:



Donald J. Trump: 4,770

Nikki Haley: 382

Ron DeSantis: 52

Chris Christie: 17

Vivek Ramaswamy: 11

Tim Scott: 9

Ryan L. Binkley: 3

Asa Hutchinson: 2

Perry Johnson: 2

David Stuckenberg: 1

Doug Burgum: 0

The Democratic party race was just as anticlimactic, as Biden handily won his race, too.



The full unofficial results for the Democratic primary:



Joe Biden: 3,681

Marianne Wilson: 83

Dean Phillips: 55

Brandon Hays wins Mansfield Post 3 seat



In the special race for Post 3 on the Mansfield city council, Brandon Hays won decisively over opponents Jonathan Fuqua and Monica Sagastizado.



Hays will take over the seat left vacant by current mayor Blair Northen.



Mansfield Post 3 results:



Brandon Hays: 48

Monica Sagastizado: 19

Jonathan Fuqua: 7



