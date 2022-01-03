2021 REWIND: Newton's top stories of the year ranked 1-5

No. 2 — Major industrial development projects announced throughout 2021



COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a historic year for industry growth in Newton County as multiple deals for a few massive projects were announced:

ANOTHER DATA CENTER COMING TO NEWTON

In March, bond documents for a major economic development at Stanton Springs showed that a second data center was primed to locate in the multi-county industrial park.

At the time, the deal was strikingly similar to a 2018 deal for Facebook’s (now Meta) Newton Data Center, which was operating as Morning Hornet LLC.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties recently approved a $42 billion bond to Baymare LLC on Feb. 23 for a large-scale project, and also a purchase and sale agreement for more than 628.5 acres of land, priced at $62,500 per acre.

Both bond issues approved by the JDA were for $42 billion. Both bond issues were to fund “a data center and economic development project.”

Bond documents for the current development state Baymare is a Delaware limited liability company. Morning Hornet was also listed as a Delaware limited liability company in 2018 bond documents.

Shane Short, lead economic development director for the JDA and executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, has said he could neither confirm nor deny the most recent bond issue was for another project for Facebook.

Then, just days ago, new documents confirmed Morning Hornet took over ownership of the former Baymare project, making Morning Hornet now “owner of both data center projects,” said attorney Andrea Gray, who represents the JDA.

Documents obtained by The Covington News through an open records request to the JDA confirmed that Baymare assigned its interest in the data center project to Morning Hornet on Dec. 1.

Why Baymare relinquished ownership to Morning Hornet is unknown. So, too, is the identity of the industry (or industries) represented by Baymare and Morning Hornet.

As Morning Hornet takes ownership of the second $42 billion data center deal, bond documents and the project’s details become virtually identical.

Does this point to another major data center deal with Meta?

Serra Hall, who is executive director of Newton County Industrial Development Authority and chief recruiter for the JDA, would neither confirm nor deny that the data center would be for Meta.

Exactly when the identity of the incoming industry might be revealed remains unclear. However, Hall said the project was “moving ahead nicely.”

SKC ANNOUNCES ‘UNPRECEDENTED VENTURE’

In late October, SKC Inc. announced it would create more than 400 new jobs as it works with several business partners to manufacture a part for semiconductor chips in a new facility on its Covington site.

The company would invest more than $473 million in this “unprecedented venture” to create glass-based substrates for the chips in Newton County. SKC expects to ramp up production by late summer 2023, a news release stated.

The new facility will be developed on the SKC property at 3000 SKC Drive and will primarily be hiring high-tech engineers, skilled technicians, and other semiconductor field-experienced talent.

Lanier Sims, chairman of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said, “Since the 1996 headquarters announcement, SKC has been an integral business in Newton County’s business mix.

“SKC is a key community partner through their commitment to service and education locally,” Sims said.

“SKC is truly a pioneer that we are honored to have a long-term relationship with Newton County. The Industrial Development Authority is grateful for this announcement, and we believe this is a continuation of strong partnership and perseverance together.”

Serra Hall, executive director of the Industrial Development Authority, said the project announced by the governor would be a new facility on the SKC site.

She said COVID delayed the project but “we are grateful” the company continued to work on it in partnership with state and local economic development teams.

Covington Mayor Steve Horton said the impact of an expected investment of $473 million and more than 400 “well-paying jobs” means he expects “to see improved economic development indicators at many levels locally.”

‘ELECTRIC DEAL’ BRINGS RIVIAN TO STANTON SPRINGS

One of the industrial recruiters who helped lure electric vehicle maker Rivian to the Social Circle area believes the 2,000-acre site’s “unique attributes” and “abundant” electric resources helped sell it to the company.

Rivian Inc. announced Dec. 16 it will build its second U.S. production facility and create up to 7,500 jobs in the yet-undeveloped Stanton Springs North business park at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 278 and I-20.

Serra Hall is one of two chief industrial recruiters for the JDA, which manages Rivian’s future site.

She said Stanton Springs “just had unique attributes, and I think, one, [is] geographically being close to Atlanta is a huge driver.”

“The ability to have the workforce that’s right here in Atlanta and the university systems is really a key driver,” she said.

“Not only that, but Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is very close,” she said. “The one thing, though, is that we’re not as close to the ports, but at the same time, we have an amazing rail system of CSX that really brings that in.

“So, I think that we’re vastly different. I think we’re unique, and that site is a phenomenal site for a unique user, just like Rivian is unique to us.”

During a ceremony Thursday at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp said Rivian will invest $5 billion in the facility — making it the single-largest economic development project in state history.

“This single investment — the largest in state history — represents the future of automotive manufacturing and establishes the leading role the Peach State will play in this booming industry for generations to come,” Kemp said.

JDA Chairman Jerry Silvio, a Newton County resident, told the crowd at Thursday’s ceremony it was “the project of the century.”

“Stanton Springs and the great state of Georgia are the perfect place for this adventure to begin,” Silvio said.

He thanked Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell for “another opportunity” — in reference to companies that located in Stanton Springs South in recent years.

Silvio said the JDA began in 1999 “with the goal of creating high-tech, regional-focused jobs for generations to come,” he said.

JDA’s “dynamic duo” economic development directors, Hall and Shane Short of Walton County, and Authority attorney Andrea Gray had a “dedication and steadfast focus” that ensured “this vision is met and exceeded,” Silvio said.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022 and the start of production is slated for 2024, a news release stated. Once manufacturing operations are fully ramped up, the Georgia facility will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year, officials said.