2021 REWIND: Newton's top stories of the year ranked 1-5

No. 1 — Newton County celebrates 200 years
By Tom Spigolon | tspigolon@covnews.com
COVINGTON, Ga. — Chairman Marcello Banes called Dec. 18 a “big day” in local history during an event that officially closed the government’s yearlong celebration of the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Newton County.
“You don’t get to do that but one time and we’re excited about it,” Banes said, in reference to celebrating the county’s bicentennial.
The Dec. 18 event, called the Bicentennial Birthday Bash, included a 15-minute fireworks show, classic rock and soul music from the Kollaboration band, and volunteers handing out free cupcakes, T-shirts, cups and more on the Covington Square.
It followed a year of county-sponsored events around the theme of the bicentennial of Newton County’s founding in December 1821.
Banes joined with the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and several city and county elected leaders outside the Historic Courthouse Dec. 5, 2020, to announce the upcoming yearlong celebration.
The volunteer Bicentennial Committee included representatives from governmental and business organizations, such as the Newton County School System and Chamber of Commerce, and coordinated events throughout the year.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners approved a $75,000 budget for Bicentennial events and expenses as part of the county’s 2021 budget.
Committee members assisted with free showings of Newton County-filmed movies — such as “Selma” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2” — in drive-in-styled settings outdoors at Legion Field in Covington in which attendees received free popcorn and cotton candy.
The committee joined with Keep Newton Beautiful and other volunteers to coordinate monthly cleanup days in each of the five Newton County Board of Commissioners districts.
City councils within Newton, the county Board of Education and the county’s state legislators presented proclamations celebrating the bicentennial throughout the year.
In October, the Board of Commissioners approved a $20,000 contract with Pyrotecnico for the fireworks display.
Around the same time, they also offered commemorative “Leave a Legacy” bricks to be placed in the newly named Bicentennial Park in downtown Covington.
For $75, up to 25 characters such as a name, phrase or title of a business or organization could be placed on a brick with proceeds going toward funding bicentennial celebration activities “and marking a place in history.”
The bricks were to be placed in the park, formerly called Rotary Park, between the Newton County Administration and Public Defender buildings, between Pace and Elm Streets, just off Usher Street in Covington.
During the Dec. 18 Birthday Bash, the six cities in Newton County either sent mayors, mayor pro-tems or city managers who presented history-related items to be placed in a “time capsule” container and buried in Bicentennial Park.
In addition, Banes and County Manager Lloyd Kerr presented Bicentennial Awards to six individuals, businesses and nonprofits chosen by the public.
They included the Non-Profit Award to We Ride to Provide, represented by Holly Cripps; the #OneNewton Award shared by Dr. Laklieshia Izzard and Jackie Smith; the Hometown Business Award to longtime Covington Square retailer Fletcher’s Jewelry Inc.; the Chairman’s Award to the Rev. James T. Walden Sr.; and the Bicentennial Award to Archie Shepherd.
No. 2 — Major industrial development projects announced throughout 2021
Staff Reports | news@covnews.com
COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a historic year for industry growth in Newton County as multiple deals for a few massive projects were announced:
ANOTHER DATA CENTER COMING TO NEWTON
In March, bond documents for a major economic development at Stanton Springs showed that a second data center was primed to locate in the multi-county industrial park.
At the time, the deal was strikingly similar to a 2018 deal for Facebook’s (now Meta) Newton Data Center, which was operating as Morning Hornet LLC.
The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties recently approved a $42 billion bond to Baymare LLC on Feb. 23 for a large-scale project, and also a purchase and sale agreement for more than 628.5 acres of land, priced at $62,500 per acre.
Both bond issues approved by the JDA were for $42 billion. Both bond issues were to fund “a data center and economic development project.”
Bond documents for the current development state Baymare is a Delaware limited liability company. Morning Hornet was also listed as a Delaware limited liability company in 2018 bond documents.
Shane Short, lead economic development director for the JDA and executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, has said he could neither confirm nor deny the most recent bond issue was for another project for Facebook.
Then, just days ago, new documents confirmed Morning Hornet took over ownership of the former Baymare project, making Morning Hornet now “owner of both data center projects,” said attorney Andrea Gray, who represents the JDA.
Documents obtained by The Covington News through an open records request to the JDA confirmed that Baymare assigned its interest in the data center project to Morning Hornet on Dec. 1.
Why Baymare relinquished ownership to Morning Hornet is unknown. So, too, is the identity of the industry (or industries) represented by Baymare and Morning Hornet.
As Morning Hornet takes ownership of the second $42 billion data center deal, bond documents and the project’s details become virtually identical.
Does this point to another major data center deal with Meta?
Serra Hall, who is executive director of Newton County Industrial Development Authority and chief recruiter for the JDA, would neither confirm nor deny that the data center would be for Meta.
Exactly when the identity of the incoming industry might be revealed remains unclear. However, Hall said the project was “moving ahead nicely.”
SKC ANNOUNCES ‘UNPRECEDENTED VENTURE’
In late October, SKC Inc. announced it would create more than 400 new jobs as it works with several business partners to manufacture a part for semiconductor chips in a new facility on its Covington site.
The company would invest more than $473 million in this “unprecedented venture” to create glass-based substrates for the chips in Newton County. SKC expects to ramp up production by late summer 2023, a news release stated.
The new facility will be developed on the SKC property at 3000 SKC Drive and will primarily be hiring high-tech engineers, skilled technicians, and other semiconductor field-experienced talent.
Lanier Sims, chairman of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said, “Since the 1996 headquarters announcement, SKC has been an integral business in Newton County’s business mix.
“SKC is a key community partner through their commitment to service and education locally,” Sims said.
“SKC is truly a pioneer that we are honored to have a long-term relationship with Newton County. The Industrial Development Authority is grateful for this announcement, and we believe this is a continuation of strong partnership and perseverance together.”
Serra Hall, executive director of the Industrial Development Authority, said the project announced by the governor would be a new facility on the SKC site.
She said COVID delayed the project but “we are grateful” the company continued to work on it in partnership with state and local economic development teams.
Covington Mayor Steve Horton said the impact of an expected investment of $473 million and more than 400 “well-paying jobs” means he expects “to see improved economic development indicators at many levels locally.”
‘ELECTRIC DEAL’ BRINGS RIVIAN TO STANTON SPRINGS
One of the industrial recruiters who helped lure electric vehicle maker Rivian to the Social Circle area believes the 2,000-acre site’s “unique attributes” and “abundant” electric resources helped sell it to the company.
Rivian Inc. announced Dec. 16 it will build its second U.S. production facility and create up to 7,500 jobs in the yet-undeveloped Stanton Springs North business park at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 278 and I-20.
Serra Hall is one of two chief industrial recruiters for the JDA, which manages Rivian’s future site.
She said Stanton Springs “just had unique attributes, and I think, one, [is] geographically being close to Atlanta is a huge driver.”
“The ability to have the workforce that’s right here in Atlanta and the university systems is really a key driver,” she said.
“Not only that, but Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is very close,” she said. “The one thing, though, is that we’re not as close to the ports, but at the same time, we have an amazing rail system of CSX that really brings that in.
“So, I think that we’re vastly different. I think we’re unique, and that site is a phenomenal site for a unique user, just like Rivian is unique to us.”
During a ceremony Thursday at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp said Rivian will invest $5 billion in the facility — making it the single-largest economic development project in state history.
“This single investment — the largest in state history — represents the future of automotive manufacturing and establishes the leading role the Peach State will play in this booming industry for generations to come,” Kemp said.
JDA Chairman Jerry Silvio, a Newton County resident, told the crowd at Thursday’s ceremony it was “the project of the century.”
“Stanton Springs and the great state of Georgia are the perfect place for this adventure to begin,” Silvio said.
He thanked Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell for “another opportunity” — in reference to companies that located in Stanton Springs South in recent years.
Silvio said the JDA began in 1999 “with the goal of creating high-tech, regional-focused jobs for generations to come,” he said.
JDA’s “dynamic duo” economic development directors, Hall and Shane Short of Walton County, and Authority attorney Andrea Gray had a “dedication and steadfast focus” that ensured “this vision is met and exceeded,” Silvio said.
Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022 and the start of production is slated for 2024, a news release stated. Once manufacturing operations are fully ramped up, the Georgia facility will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year, officials said.
No. 3 — Worker killed after 84-year-old Access Road bridge collapses
By Tom Spigolon | tspigolon@covnews.com
COVINGTON, Ga. — At the end of 2021, federal authorities were still investigating the October death of a 33-year-old man after the Access Road bridge collapsed during work to remove parts of it.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigation halted work on the west Newton County bridge following the Oct. 19 incident.
The victim, Demario Battle of Atlanta, was an employee of subcontractor B&D Concrete Cutting Inc. Two other workers, Robert Mullins of Atlanta and Michael Garrett of Clermont, were injured.
Tucker-based Georgia Bridge and Concrete is the general contractor for the $3.065 million project to replace the 84-year-old structure near the I-20 Exit 88 interchange with Crowell/Almon Road.
The incident reportedly occurred after the three began demolition activities on the first of four bridge spans. The three men and an excavator, truck and large concrete-cutting saws fell into the Yellow River.
A Newton County sheriff’s deputy reported being called to the scene Oct. 19 about 5:30 p.m. and finding a 70-foot section of the bridge had fallen about 50 feet into the Yellow River.
“Sitting on the 70-foot section was a large 520 excavator facing westbound in the south lane, a large 550 series truck facing westbound in the north lane with two large concrete-cutting saws behind the truck,” the report stated.
Garrett, employed by general contractor Georgia Bridge & Concrete, was operating the excavator and Battle and Mullins, employed by subcontractor B&D, were loading the saws into the rear of the truck when the bridge collapsed, a report stated.
“Demario Battle received serious injuries from the fall while standing on the bridge and (was) possibly struck by a cutting saw,” the report stated.
He was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the report.
Ambulance helicopters transported Garrett to Grady Memorial Hospital and Mullins to Atlanta Medical Center, the report stated.A spokesman for Atlanta-based B&D said it was the first worker death in the company’s 33-year history.
B&D owner Michael Tackett said in a statement, “All of us here at B&D Concrete Cutting are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees and the injuries sustained by the other as well as the Georgia Bridge employee.
“We are fully cooperating with the federal, state and local officials along with the general contractor Georgia Bridge in their investigation of this tragic event,” Tackett said.
The bridge, formerly part of U.S. Hwy. 278, crosses the Yellow River and runs parallel to I-20 near the interstate’s eastbound lanes about 200 yards east of the interchange.
No. 4 — Developers move to serve Newton’s growing population
By Tom Spigolon | tspigolon@covnews.com
COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County’s population growth and the effect of new housing and retail plans on the county’s quality of life were much-debated topics throughout the year.
Results of the constitutionally-mandated decennial U.S. census released in 2021 showed Newton County’s population grew at a faster rate than the state and nation between 2010 and 2020.
Newton’s population grew 13% — almost twice the national rate of 7% and well above Georgia’s statewide rate of 10.5% during the same time period.
The county’s population grew by 12,524 — from 99,959 in 2010 to 112,483 in 2020 — or an average increase of 1,252 residents annually.
Either as a result of the new growth or for other reasons, developers began flowing into to Newton County with multi-million-dollar projects to serve the demand for housing and new retail choices.
The county government in January began enforcing a moratorium on new residential rezoning requests throughout the year as it sought to gain control over traffic flow and design standards of new subdivision developments.
The same month, a Jackson-based company proposed a controversial plan for a travel plaza oriented toward long-haul truckers at I-20’s Hwy. 11 exit near Social Circle. County commissioners rejected it but voted in August to approve the same company’s revised plan to combine a convenience store and fast-food restaurants in a single building at the same location.
The approval led to changes to zoning laws that included prohibiting the development of truck stops in the county’s unincorporated area — affecting the use of land around at least half of Newton’s six Interstate 20 interchanges.
Some of the more high-profile retail and residential projects in 2021:
• Construction began in March on a Residence Inn by Marriott hotel — one of three hotels planned — and an upscale, 350-unit apartment complex called The Cove in the $300 million Covington Town Center complex.
Developer The Foxfield Co. also announced Publix supermarket would anchor the retail part of the much-anticipated multi-use project being developed on a 180-acre site on Alcovy Road near I-20. Site work began in August on Publix.
• Covington officials and developers broke ground in September on a potentially 167-acre development by Ashley Capital with up to four industrial buildings in the new Covington Logistics Park off Hazelbrand Road. An estimated 1.7 million square feet of industrial space was planned.
• Construction began on a 318-unit apartment complex called Prose Fairview on 36 acres on Fairview Road in west Newton County. The complex will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 996 square feet.
• Porterdale officials and developers broke ground in March on an estimated $140 million multi-use project called Cedar Shoals on a 270-acre site between Covington Bypass Road and Georgia Hwy. 81.
The site formerly was planned as a residential development called White Horse that was left unfinished during the Great Recession of the late 2000s and early 2010s.
Developer Brad Mitchell of Infinity Homes and Development said plans call for 1,225 residential units, including 341 detached single-family homes, 164 townhomes and 720 apartments.
• Fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle signed a lease in March and worked throughout the year to build a new location in the former Moe’s space in the Newton Plaza shopping center on U.S. Hwy. 278 in Covington.
• Starbuck’s opened in 2021 after announcing in February it was renovating the former Chick-fil-A location in Newton Plaza.
• Construction began on Westfield Village adjacent to Covington Marketplace shopping center on Salem Road. The estimated $145 million, multi-use project was to include 542 lots containing townhomes and single-family homes and some commercial retail space on a 187-acre site at Salem and Kirkland roads.
Some other large projects announced or approved in 2021:
• Infinity Homes and Development announced plans to redevelop the historic Oaks Golf Course site into a mixed-use development at the corner of Crowell and Brown Bridge roads after Porterdale City Council approved a rezoning in July.
The plan includes 692 residential units — 332 single-family attached and detached units and 360 multi-family units — and about 27 acres of commercial development including 143,000 square feet of retail with a possible grocery store anchor.
• A development called Neely Farms was planned for a site on Covington Bypass Road adjacent to a former quarry used for construction of I-20 in the early 1960s. The plan calls for 1,162 residential units, including 330 homes within two single-family detached neighborhoods; 227 townhomes; 39 upscale estate homes; several condos and apartments; and a variety of retailers and restaurants. A brewery and amphitheater were also planned.
• Newton County commissioners approved a rezoning for the proposed 20 East Logistics Center, a 320,000-square-foot warehouse project at 2001 Dogwood Drive adjacent to the Almon Road bridge over I-20 at the Rockdale County line.
It is directly across I-20 from the new Lidl distribution center which was a major economic development project on which construction began in 2020.
• Newton commissioners approved a rezoning of 35 acres at City Pond Road and Georgia Hwy. 142 for development of a 226-unit townhome development near Cinelease Three Rings Studio.
No. 5 — War against COVID-19 wages on
By Taylor Beck | tbeck@covnews.com
After a novel strain of coronavirus deemed COVID-19 turned the world upside down in 2020, the year 2021 seemingly marked the welcomed beginning of a return to normal.
Less than a year after the virus took its toll on the U.S., vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were approved by the FDA and made almost immediately available for distribution across the nation.
In early January, Georgia began distributing the vaccine to health-care workers, nursing homes and people aged 65 and older in some parts of the state at a rate of 11,500 doses per day — a rate Gov. Brian Kemp said he wasn’t happy with.
Over the next couple of months, Kemp expanded vaccine availability to teachers, school staff and certain other vulnerable groups in Georgia, and then later declared all adults eligible for the vaccine starting March 25.
“This is our ticket back to normal,” Kemp said at the time. “We’re getting closer to that point every single day.”
In early November, the vaccine was OK’d for virtually everyone age 5 and older.
However, people were not immediately receptive of the vaccine. On May 1, 2021, only 36.4% of Georgians had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
With the vaccine, mask mandates and various restrictions in place by government officials were eventually lifted.
Several events locally and nationally returned to near normal. Fans were allowed to return to sports events, students made their return to in-person instruction and businesses were allowed to fully reopen, too.
Despite the vaccines now being widely available, the virus’ death toll has continued to rise.
Since the global public health crisis began nearly two years ago, more than 5.4 million lives have been lost to the virus worldwide, as of Tuesday, Dec. 28. This time last year, there were only 1.7 million deaths attributed to COVID.
There have been more than 818,000 recorded deaths in the U.S. alone.
In Georgia, there have been 26,277 deaths, as of Tuesday, Dec. 28. In Newton County, 328 deaths had been recorded (125 in December 2020).
Some of those deaths could be contributed to the resurgence of various COVID strains.
During the summer, the Delta variant of COVID-19 led to spikes nationwide, as well as in Newton County. Mask mandates were reinstated by government and school officials, and various events were altered or cancelled due to an outbreak.
In response, President Joe Biden announced in September he would take action to require Americans get vaccinated to turn the final corner against COVID-19. On Nov. 4, he released those plans by calling for mandates that would affect more than 100 million workers.
Per Biden, companies with 100 or more employees had to ensure either that their workers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or that they test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week. Unvaccinated people were to wear masks.
Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, as well as other high-ranking officials nationwide, later filed lawsuits against the Biden administration for the mandates.
Kemp called Biden’s mandates a “blatantly unlawful overreach.”
As of Monday, Dec. 27, approximately 60% of Georgians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just 53% were considered fully vaccinated.
Booster shots have also been made available.
Although there was notable progress in a return to normalcy, it is evident COVID may continue to impact the world for years to come. In fact, the number of COVID cases was on the rise in late December due to a new variant, Omicron.