2 teens shot at Denny Dobbs Park in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — A pair of teenagers were shot Friday night at Denny Dobbs Park.

A spokesperson from the Newton County Sheriff's Office said around 9:30 p.m. that a 16- and 17-year-old were shot at the park, located at 6252 Georgia Hwy. 212 in Covington.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the foot. Both were reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A shooter had not been identified as of 10:30 p.m.

No other details about the shooting were made available, as the incident remains under investigation, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

