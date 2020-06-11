2 Marriott hotels to be built in Covington Town Center

COVINGTON, Ga. — A pair of flagship hotels will soon be coming to Newton County.

David Bernd, Vice President of the Newton County Office of Economic Development, announced Thursday that the Topaz Hotel Group intends to build two Marriott properties inside Covington Town Center.

The Topaz Hotel Group, a division of Starlight Hotel Group LLC, plans to invest north of $2 million to construct a six-story, 123-room Residence Inn and a six-story, 99-room Courtyard by Marriott. According to Bernd, these two hotels will create more than 150 new jobs in Newton County.

“Our region’s last five years of unmatched economic development projects have proven key in attracting high-end hospitality assets,” Bernd stated in a press release. “The recent announcements of Lidl’s regional distribution center, Mytex, coupled with Three Ring Studios going on line this fall, and the formation of the COVID-19 Plasma Alliance with Takeda only has accelerated this high-end hospitality demand.

“Newton County’s Industrial Development Authority would like to thank the Topaz Hotel Group for believing in our vision, and the strength of our region’s economy. This development is coming on the heels of the opening of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, along with the soon to break ground Home2 Suites by Hilton (Royal Hotel Investments).”

Aziz and Muhammad Dhanani, managing members of the Topaz Hotel Group, will be tasked with developing the 5.74-acre site.

“We are thrilled to bring the Marriott Brands to Covington with the upscale Courtyard by Marriott and Extended Stay Residence Inn by Marriott,” Aziz Dhanani said. “Muhammad, my partner, and I are extremely excited to be here in the city of Covington and Newton County.”

The Residence Inn is reportedly expecting to break ground later this year, with the Courtyard scheduled to break ground in early 2021.