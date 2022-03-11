$1.7M in omnibus bill will fund Oxford creek protection, west Newton walking trail

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden today was expected to sign into law legislation that includes $1.7 million for two Newton County recreational and environmental projects, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson announced.



The projects are included in the appropriations government funding package and respond directly to "some of the most pressing needs" in Georgia’s 4th Congressional District that includes part of Newton County,, said Johnson, D-Stonecrest.

Newton County projects in the funding bill include:



• $800,000 for Fairview Road Multi-use Trail in west Newton County;

• $900,000 for Dried Indian Creek corridor protection and a connection initiative in Oxford.



The city of Oxford submitted the Dried Indian Creek Corridor Protection and Connection Initiative for funding.

The news release said the project has two primary goals:

• Protect the Dried Indian Creek corridor from further degradation through land donations/acquisitions, and conservation easement purchases;

• Provide public access to the corridor via an ecologically-sensitive multi-use trail along the land acquired or secured through conservation easements.

Oxford City Manager Bill Andrew said the city has bought over 44 acres along Dried Indian Creek in the past 18 months.

"The city of Oxford is working with volunteers and partners to restore this stream corridor by curtailing the spread of invasive plant species, halting erosion, and eventually opening the corridor to public use with a bicycle and pedestrian trail," Andrew said.

"The vital partnership with Congressman Johnson in securing these funds is critical to realizing this vision for the Oxford and Newton County community," he said.



City officials said in their request they were asking for funding to build a 10-foot to 12-foot-wide multi-use trail running 1.01 miles. It will be built in the 100-year floodplain and cross 14 properties, it stated.



"Along the trail, we plan to place signage to share the history of the creek and the surrounding area. It will be a key segment in eventually providing connectivity to a neighboring city (Covington) and its trail system."

Newton County Transportation Department submitted the Fairview Road Multi-use Trail project.

The path is proposed to end at the Rockdale County line, but in the future could be tied together with the new multi-use trail being constructed along Ga. Hwy. 162 (Salem Road) by GDOT, the release stated.

The project consists of the construction of a 2.5-mile pedestrian/bicycle trail along the south side of Fairview Road in Newton County. The trail would be 8-10 feet wide concrete and connect the communities from I-20 to the Rockdale County line, the release stated.

The Newton County DOT said in its proposal that 95% of Fairview Road has no existing sidewalk.

"The proposed trail would connect Clements Middle School and Fairview Elementary School with all of the communities along Fairvlew Road and provide a safe route for children to and from school."

Fairview Road has an existing 80-foot wide right of way and can accommodate a path without the need for additional right of way acquisition, officials said.

Other area projects in the legislation include Georgia Piedmont Technical College's Regional Transportation Training Center in Clarkston; Flat Shoals Parkway (Ga. Hwy. 155) sidewalk improvements from Columbia Drive to Flakes Mill Road in south DeKalb; Derrydown Way Complete Streets Project in Decatur; Creative Village Affordable Housing and Studio Complex for Artists in Decatur; MedCura Health (formerly Oakhurst Medical) in Stone Mountain for mental health services for people experiencing homelessness; and CDF Action in Clarkston for the READY School initiative.



