11 nominated for vacant Newton County judge's seat

The agency charged with recommending top candidates to fill an open Newton County Superior Court judge's seat received 11 nominations for the job by a Thursday, July 30, deadline.

The state Judicial Nominating Commission reported it received names of attorneys, prosecutors and public defenders for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit judge's seat left vacant by the July 1 death of Judge Horace Johnson.

The Commission will invite applications from the nominees who can choose whether to apply for the job by Aug. 7, according to information from the commission.

Nominees included Jennifer Arndt, chief assistant public defender of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit; John Autry, a Monroe resident and attorney with a Lawrenceville law firm; Anthony Carter, chief public defender of the Alcovy Circuit; Loganville attorney Lori B. Duff, who is also a Loganville Municipal Court judge and a finalist for another vacant judgeship earlier this year; Cliff Howard, deputy chief assistant district attorney in the Walton County District Attorney's office; and Cheveda McCamy, a Covington resident and chief assistant district attorney of the Flint Judicial Circuit in McDonough.

Other nominees included Covington attorneys Teri L. Doepke, Hillary Edgar and Stephanie Lindsey; and Monroe attorney R. Michael Malcom.

Also nominated was Monroe attorney Jeffrey L. Foster who already was facing Covington attorney Robert Stansfield in an Aug. 11 runoff election for another Alcovy judge's seat being vacated by retiring Judge Eugene Benton.

Commission officials will interview the applicants and rate them to be "qualified" or "well qualified" for the position before recommending a “short list” of finalists to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp can appoint Johnson’s successor from the Commission’s list or call for more nominees.

Johnson, a Covington resident, died July 1 after 18 years on the bench in the judicial circuit that includes Newton and Walton counties.

The open position is one of five Superior Court judge seats in the Alcovy Circuit. Superior Court judges preside over all criminal felony trials and have exclusive jurisdiction over divorces, among other legal matters, according to information from the Alcovy Circuit.

The appointment will be the second in a matter of months Kemp has made to a Alcovy Circuit Superior Court judgeship.

The governor named former District Attorney Layla Zon earlier this year to replace Judge Samuel Ozburn, who retired in April after 24 years on the bench.