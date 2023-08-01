NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: Young-Levett Funeral Home's provides generational service

Young-Levett Funeral Home’s history has spanned over 80 years and three generations. Now owned by Lanier and Dana Levett, the two family dynasties in the industry continue to provide families with reputable and hospitable services.

“We’re a funeral service, but we’re event planners, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Lanier said. “We’re planning a celebration. One of the things that we pride ourselves on is that we will take that family by the hand and walk them through that process.”

In 1938, Dana’s grandparents, Daniel and Grace Young, opened Young Funeral Home in Monroe. They followed by opening their second location in Covington by 1961.

Lanier’s grandfather, Gregory W. Levett Sr., was employed by the Youngs, teaching everything he knew to his son, Gregory. As a result, Gregory opened his family business, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, in 1990 in Scottsdale.

Lanier believes his path was “destined” to serve families in this capacity.

“When my father started our funeral home, I was seven years old and from that point to now, this is all I’ve ever done my entire life,” Lanier said. “So I was kind of destined to be in the funeral service.”

After meeting at an industry function in 1995, Lanier and Dana got married one year later. Despite their families being so close, the two had never met prior.

“It’s interesting because our families have been connected all through the years,” Lanier said. “So our families knew one another, but I never knew my wife.”

While Dana helped her mother, Ariel, run Young Funeral Home, the Levetts made the decision to purchase the business when Ariel decided to retire in 2013.

The two combined to establish their own legacy with Young-Levett Funeral Home.



