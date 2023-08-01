NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: Mack McKibben utilizes innate talents

Behind McKibben Music lies a musical mastermind who has worked with household names in the industry and made a living off of his innate talents. Graced with the gift of perfect pitch and his intrinsic ability of improvisation, Mack McKibben remains humble and grounded, prioritizing community and family above all else.

“[Family is] the most precious thing on this planet that you got,” McKibben said. “I wouldn’t trade this for all the popularity and all the money in the world. Just being right here – I mean, the community. We [have] a big family.”

Born in Social Circle and moving to Covington at the age of 10, McKibben has remained a lifelong resident of Newton County.

“It was one of the best times to grow up,” McKibben said. “I look back on that time a lot and think about how music came together for me and how it was a salvation and helped kind of catapult me through some difficult times.”

After picking up the piano at the age of five, his mother felt compelled to sign him up for lessons, starting a lifelong passion and eventual career for her son.

“That lasted about two or three months,” McKibben said. “When I’d go to my music lesson, the teacher would play it for me and I’d pick it out when I got home by ear. I never learned how to read music.”

Looking up to music legends such as Billy Preston, Floyd Cramer and Michael McDonald, McKibben sharpened his piano skills by adopting practice techniques and methods that best suited his learning style.

“I could hear [the] chordal structure that they were using,” McKibben said. “I would bring that song to the table and try to figure out what they were doing. Back then, all we had was vinyls. You would get that needle and try to find, ‘Where was that on there?’ By the time you get through, it’s skipping all over the place.”

- photo by Emily Rose Hamby



While playing junior varsity football as a high school freshman, McKibben was presented with the opportunity to play piano at a party for a senior who was running for student body president.

“One day I was walking off the field after the party that I played for,” McKibben said. “[The party host] walked up behind me and said, ‘Mack, why don’t you just stick with your piano?’ I thought that was pretty good advice because I [was] getting beat up pretty bad.”

Following his gut instinct since childhood and adhering to the advice from his high school pupil, McKibben pursued music as a career, remembering what initially inspired him to do so.

“I really wanted to play when I was a kid in church,” McKibben said. “I wanted to play an offertory. They wouldn’t let me do it. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t play what they wanted to hear. For that reason, I left pretty much and said, ‘Well, I’m going to pursue music, but I’m gonna pursue it where people appreciate it.’”



