MEN OF NEWTON: Roderick Stubbs

For the past 16 years, Roderick Stubbs has led the Emory at Oxford men’s basketball program. As the fourth coach in school history, Stubbs has achieved lots of success.

Even so, the championships and accolades pale in comparison to what Stubbs cherishes most as a head coach.

Seeing his players succeed athletically as well as academically means the most to Stubbs.

“They compete against tough competition,” Stubbs said. “They start to develop a mindset that it’s not just about these four years, it’s about the next 40 years. It’s not just about this moment, but also their career past college.”

With Stubbs at the helm, the Eagles have had some of their best years as a basketball program.

Oxford has been named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCCA) regular season champions four of the past seven years. Particularly in 2016, the Eagles were deemed the GCAA tournament champions.

The Eagles have made history under Stubbs’ leadership.

By posting a 23-8 record in 2012-13 which gave them the most wins in a single season in school history.

Stubbs stresses commitment, trust and care to his players each year. Without the player’s dedication, none of the success would be possible, according to Stubbs.

“We trust each other,” Stubbs said. “We’re committed to each other and we care about what we’re doing. That combination has contributed to the success I’ve had here.”

Stubbs’ individual contributions haven’t gone unnoticed by the GCAA.

In 2014 and 2016, he received the GCAA Region 17 Coach of the Year award. Also in 2016, Stubbs earned the Emory University Award of Distinction.

As a Jackson, Tennessee, native, Stubbs feels right at home working in Oxford. He stressed how the community and people in Newton County have contributed to his successful stint as head basketball coach.

And, though a lot has changed in the 16 years he’s been here, Stubbs stressed how he is satisfied at Emory at Oxford.

“I love the environment and what the college stood for,” Stubbs said. “I’m content with what I’m doing and enjoy every day. This is a great fit for me.”