Television series filming returns to downtown Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Production crews are scheduled to be in town this week to film scenes for television series “Legacies.”

A spokesperson for the city of Covington said Orange Cone Productions, LLC, was slated to film in the downtown area on March 22 and 23 with “prep day” set for Monday, March 21.

To accommodate for prep day, the following parking lanes were scheduled to be closed for Monday, March 21:

• South side of Clark between Monticello and Hendrick.

• West side of Hendrick between Clark and Washington.

• East side of Hunter between Clark and Usher.

• North side of Washington between Monticello and Hendrick.

For the first day of shooting on the Square, the following parking lanes will be shut down Tuesday, March 22:

• North and west sides of the Square.

• West side of Monticello between Clark and Washington.

• North side of Clark between Church and Hunter.

• South side of Clark Street between Monticello and Hendrick.

• West side of Hendrick between Clark and Washington.

• East side of Hunter between Clark and Usher.

• North side of Washington between Monticello and Hendrick.

On Wednesday, March 23, crews plan to film on Clark Street and wrap on the Square. To do so, the following parking lanes will be closed:

• North side of the Square.

• South side of Clark between Monticello and Brown.

• West side of Hendrick between Clark and Washington.

• East side of Hunter between Clark and Usher.

• North side of Washington between Monticello and Hendrick.

• North side of Clark between Hunter and Elm.

Residents, business owners and customers will continue to have access to their homes and businesses, the spokesperson said. Police officers will be on site to “ensure safety and that traffic flows freely.”

“Legacies” is an American fantasy drama TV series created by Julie Plec that premiered Oct. 25, 2018. It is a spin-off series of “The Originals” and “The Vampire Diaries,” also filmed in the area.