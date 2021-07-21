Serve easy-to-make apple turnovers at summer gatherings

Apple pie is a popular dish made from apples, but a close cousin to pie — turnovers — can be just as delicious. Turnovers are handheld desserts made with many of the same ingredients as pie. They are small pastries made by covering one half of a piece of dough with filling, folding the other half over on top, and then sealing the edges. Apple turnovers can be a sweet treat for July 4th barbecues or other events this summer. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of PillsburyTM.



Easy Apple Turnovers

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1-1⁄2 cups thinly sliced, peeled apples (roughly 1-1⁄2 medium-sized apple)

1⁄4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla

1 box Pillsbury™ refrigerated pie crusts

1 egg

Directions:

1. In a 2-quart saucepan, mix apples, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of the water and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until apples are tender.

2. In a small bowl, mix flour, granulated sugar and salt. Gradually stir into apple mixture, cooking and stirring until mixture thickens. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Cool 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, heat oven to 350 degrees. Let pie crust pouch stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

4. Remove pie crust from pouch; unroll crust on ungreased cookie sheet. Spoon cooled fruit mixture evenly onto half of crust to within 1⁄2 inch of edge.

5. In a small bowl, beat egg and 1 tablespoon water; brush over edge of crust. Fold untopped half of crust over apple mixture; firmly press edge to seal. Flute edge; cut small slits in several places in top crust. Brush top with remaining egg mixture.

6. Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Serve warm or cool. Drizzle with icing, if desired.

Expert tips: Tart apples, such as Granny Smith or McIntosh, make flavorful pies. Braeburn or Gala apples provide good texture and a slightly sweeter flavor.