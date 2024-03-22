PureTalk to sponsor veteran honor flight to Washington DC

PureTalk, a nationwide cell phone service provider offering premium wireless service at a fair price on the nation's most dependable 5G network, announced its sponsorship of the March 16 Middle Georgia Honor Flight in support of the veteran community. PureTalk brand ambassador and combat veteran, former Staff Sergeant and Medal of Honor Recipient, Clint Romesha joined alongside local middle and South Georgia veterans as they visited war memorials and other notable landmarks across Washington D.C.

As a veteran-led nationwide cell phone service provider, PureTalk is proud to collaborate with Clint Romesha and the Middle Georgia Honor Flight network to further their continued support for local service members and veterans. This sponsorship in addition to the company’s consistent backing of America’s Warrior Partnership and the $10M Veteran Debt Forgiveness Program demonstrate PureTalk's unwavering commitment to supporting U.S. heroes.

“At PureTalk we strongly believe in supporting the men and women who bravely served this great nation and protected our freedoms. We also believe actions speak louder than words, which is why PureTalk could not be more honored to be a sponsor of the Middle Georgia Honor Flight,” shared William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer.

The partnership allowed local veterans to connect and hear from Former Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his exceptional bravery and honor during the 12-hour Battle of Kamdesh in the War in Afghanistan.

“It was such an honor to walk alongside these veterans as they visit the memorials commemorating the wars they so bravely fought in,” stated Clint Romesha. “The opportunity to share stories, build connections, and offer my unwavering support was an experience I’ll never forget.”

The Middle Georgia Honor Flight unites veterans from a 69-county area in Middle and South Georgia by organizing trips to visit memorials of armed conflicts, providing a unique experience for the men and women who have proudly served our country. Since its start in 2018, the organization has conducted nearly 18 Honor Flights, allowing nearly 300 veterans the opportunity to spend the day in Washington D.C., visiting various memorials, including Arlington National Cemetery and the USMC Memorial, at no cost.