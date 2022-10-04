Newton sheriff, Covington police announce Faith & Blue Weekend events

COVINGTON, Ga. — The local part of the nation's largest an­nual collaborative policing initiative, the National Faith and Blue Weekend, is planned for Friday through Sunday with a luncheon, car show, collection for domestic abuse victims and more.



Faith & Blue is a locally organized community officer engage­ment, according to information from the Covington Police Department.

"Faith & Blue is based on the premise that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding. Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive," stated a news release from Covington Police.

Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is urging the public to "show your support for your local law enforcement agency and local places of worship" during Faith & Blue Weekend by attending any of the following:

• At 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, the Rev. Neeley Lane of the First Presbyterian Church of Covington will bless various law enforcement K-9 Units across the state of Georgia. Directly following the K-9 Blessing, the sheriff's office will host its first Community First Responders Luncheon for all citizens and first responder partners.

• Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, NCSO will host its second annual Faith and Blue Car Show at the Church Covington at 11975 Georgia Hwy. 142.

There will be a $20 cash-only registration fee for all show participants. Awards will be presented to the winning cars. For those interested in entering their car or bike into the show, please contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010.

• At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, NCSO, Covington Police Department and Pastor Justin Adams of New Life Praise Center will host the second annual Corporate Prayer event. Members of the community are encouraged to participate in the event, which will bring together law enforcement agencies, local places of worship, and the community.

For any questions about NCSO participation in this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, call 770-883-0324 or email tsmith@newtonsheriffga.org; or 678-544-6289 or cjett@newtonsheriffga.org.

Covington Police Department will be collecting items for Project Renewal to assist victims and their families in Newton, Rockdale ad Walton counties during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The department also will host its Faith and Blue observance Oct. 10, 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at Covington Square apartments at 2101 Washington St. SW in Covington.

A noon community prayer for survivors is planned.

Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will be presented to Project ReNeWal. Food, water, toiletries, baby and toddler items, household items and clothing are some suggested donations.

"As part of the Covington Police Department's 2022 Faith and Blue initiative, we will be col­lecting everday supplies needed by Project ReNeWai, a domestic violence intervention program serving Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties.

"When individuals leave abusive relationships or households, they sometimes have to leave everything behind. We are asking for your help to assist these individuals in starting a new life, to help in healing, by donating everyday items that are needed to start over.

"There will be a box placed at City Hall for donated items. Any donation helps and could change the life of someone ... it could even save someone's life.

"People often return to abusive relationships because they do not know how they will survive on their own, how they will access even the smallest of everyday items that we often take for granted."

Donations will be accepted at city hall until Friday, Oct. 7.