NEWTON EVENTS: Republican Precinct Caucus, free lecture, Chocolate Crawl

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area include:

Sunday, Feb. 5

• Covington Police Department annual awards ceremony, 4 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

• Chaplain’s Lecture Series featuring free talk by Kate Bowler, New York Times bestselling author, podcast host and professor at Duke University, to speak on "Life After Perfect" on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Greer Forum in the Student Center. Event is free but space is limited so registration is recommended. For more information, visit https://oxford.emory.edu/news/events.html#main.

Thursday, Feb. 9

• Chocolate Crawl, 6-8 p.m., downtown Social Circle. Participating businesses will have a bright red heart in their windows letting the public know they are a part of the event designed to encourage shopping in the city’s historic downtown area.

Saturday, Feb. 11

• Newton County Republican Party Precinct Caucus, 10 a.m., Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, Covington. All Newton County residents who are legally registered to vote and believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process. For more information, email bcherry@newtongop.org.

Friday, Feb. 17

• The Oxford Sustainability Committee is hosting a Pull Invasive Plants event from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the end of East Bonnell Street near the Oxford Organic Farm exit. The public is invited to attend and the committee will have knowledgeable people on hand to help show what to pull. Be sure to wear tennis shoes and gloves. For more information, call 770-786-7004.

Saturday, Feb. 18

• A Free Tree Giveaway for Oxford homeowners hosted by the Oxford Trees, Parks and Recreation Board is set for Asbury Street park from 10 a.m. to noon. The board will be giving different species of native, three-gallon containerized trees t. Tree planting instructions will be provided with each tree while supplies last, and there will also be a planting demonstration at the event. To reserve a tree, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/oxfordfreetree.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Covington Lions Club Chili Supper and Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Lions clubhouse in Academy Springs Park, 3120 Conyers St. All you can eat homemade chili, hot dogs for the kids, crackers, tea and coffee. Adults $7 and children $5. All profits from this event goes directly back into the community to help those in need.

Notice

• The Covington Police Department Citizens Academy Executive Board is seeking a new member. As a graduate of the Citizens Academy, you are invited to submit an application. CPD Citizens Academy Executive Board members serve a three-year term, meet approximately eight to 10 times a year, after business hours, typically at the CPD and is responsible for promoting the Citizens Academy through events, volunteering, and sharing among circles. It also creates initiatives between the community and police officers. If you are interested, email a positive response to cpdcitizens@gmail.com by noon on Friday, Feb. 3. We will send you an application to complete and submit.

Email your upcoming events to news@covnews.com, or mail them to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.



