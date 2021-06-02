NEWTON EVENTS: Pop-up vaccine clinic, Magnolia Drive-In

Some upcoming public events in Newton County:

• Popup COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering free Pfizer vaccines to any community member ages 18 and up is scheduled for today, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at DaVita Kidney Care, 10132 Carlin Drive, Covington.



Call (770) 391-4636 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

• The county’s new Splash Pad is open to the public for the season at Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Highway 212, today and daily except Monday throughout the summer. Days and times are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed on Mondays for maintenance.

• The films “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at 6:15 p.m. and Tyler Perry’s “The Family That Preys" at 8:35 p.m. are scheduled to be part of Covington's Magnolia Drive-In at Legion Field Friday, June 4. Tickets are $5 per vehicle, per movie, and can be purchased beforehand at https://spider-manhomecoming.ezregister.com for “Spider-Man” and https://thefamilythatpreys.ezregister.com for “The Family the Preys.” For more information, visit www.cityofcovington.org.

• Farmers Market hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation is set for Tuesday, June 8, and every Tuesday through Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington.

The weekly event that will feature fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and more from a variety of farms and vendors. For more information, call 770-786-4373 or email jmeert@co.newton.ga.us.

• District 3 Bicentennial Service Day Community Cleanup is set for June 12 at 9 a.m. Meet at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Westside Precinct at 3612 Salem Road (Kroger shopping center).

County Commissioner Alana Sanders, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. Targeted cleanup areas include Brown Bridge Road, Kirkland Road, Jack Neely Road, Airport Road, and Alcovy Road.

For more information, visit

https://www.co.newton.ga.us/266/Keep-Newton-Beautiful; email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.

• Free Family Movie Night featuring “The Croods, A New Age” is set for June 18 at 7 p.m. at Wolverine Field, 8134 Geiger St., Covington.

Sponsors include Cinelease Studios Three Ring and Newton County Parks and Recreation.

For more information, visit www.newtonrecreation.com.

• Juneteenth of Georgia Celebrations hosted by Newton County Historical Committee are scheduled for June 19 and 20 at Legion Field in Covington, beginning with parade June 19 at 9 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; and June 20 events including 11 a.m. church service and vendors and music from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Legion Field is at 3173 Mill St. NE in Covington. For more information, visit www.georgiajuneteenth.com.

• Rescheduled District 1 Bicentennial Service Day Cleanup is set for June 26 at 9 a.m. Meet at Alcovy High School at 9 a.m. Targeted cleanup areas include Pickett Bridge Road (between Highway 162 and Highway 212), Campbell Road, County Road 213, Highway 142, and Highway 162.

For more information, visit

https://www.co.newton.ga.us/266/Keep-Newton-Beautiful; email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.

• Kids Wildlife Day hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation is set for June 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park for ages 8 to 15.

The free community event will feature fishing, outdoor exhibitors, games, wildlife demonstrations, free hot dog lunch and more. Anyone older than 15 is required to have a fishing license.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or visit newtonrecreation.com.

• Independence Day fireworks shows in Newton County are set to include:

-Porterdale Fourth of July fireworks show July 3 at dusk in downtown Porterdale.

-The 10th annual Friends of Covington Fireworks Show July 4 at 9 p.m. in downtown Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FOCFfund.

• Back to School Golf Tournament hosted by the Newton County Sheriff's Office is set for July 15 at Ashton Hills Golf Course at 10400 Eagle Drive in Covington.

For more information or how to register for the event, please contact Deputy Michael Gregg at 404-550-5015 or mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org; Deputy Timothy Smith at 770-883-0324 or tsmith@newtonsheriffga.org; or Deputy Susan Young at 678-218-2423 or smyoung@newtonsheriffga.org.

• Snapping Shoals EMC’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Members is set for July 22 at the Georgia International Horse Park at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE in Conyers and will be drive-through only.

Registration will start at 8 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. All members who register will also be entered into a prize drawing for 75 $50 bill credits. For more information, visit www.ssemc.com.

• American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Oxford City Hall, 110 W. Clark St. in Oxford Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

• The City of Oxford Farmers Market is scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, noon to dark; and Saturdays , 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the City Green on Emory Street (Georgia Hwy. 81).

Oxford Farmers Market is open to farmers, growers, artists, makers and craftsmen who grow or make their own produce or items.

For more information, email oxfordfarmersmarket@oxfordgeorgia.org, call 770-786-7004 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oxfordgafarmersmarket.

