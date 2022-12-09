NEWTON EVENTS: Christmas Dance, Mistletoe Market, Tuba Christmas

Some upcoming events this weekend and future weeks in the Newton County area include:

Friday, Dec. 9

• Hope for the Holidays Concert, 7-9 p.m., Covington Elks Lodge, 135 Crowell Road. Presented by Doug Jones & Friends, event will feature live entertainment, door prizes, snacks. Free admission with an unwrapped toy.

• "Oh Holy Night: A Covington Community Nativity," 5:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10235 Eagle Drive, Covington. Free event features hundreds of Nativity displays, including a live Nativity. For more information, visit www.nativitiesofcovington.org.

Saturday, Dec. 10

• Christmas Dance and Dinner, 7-11 p.m., 135 Crowell Road, Covington. Hosted by the Covington Elks Lodge. Music by The Jades. Tickets are $20. RSVP to Theresa Parker at 678-925-3602 by Dec. 1.

• Covington Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Heirloom Park at The Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE. Over 40 vendors are scheduled. For more information, email covfarmersmarket@cityofcovington.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/CovingtonGAFarmersMarket.

• "Oh Holy Night: A Covington Community Nativity," 4:30-7:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10235 Eagle Drive, Covington. Free event features hundreds of Nativity displays, including a live Nativity. For more information, visit www.nativitiesofcovington.org.

Sunday, Dec. 11

• 14th Annual Tuba Christmas Celebration, 3 p.m., Porter Memorial Gym, 2201 Main St., Porterdale. Participant registration is $10. Audience should bring folding chairs. Inclement weather location is adjacent buildings. For more information, call 404-787-2319.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

• Community Town Hall Symposium, 6:30-8 p.m., Newton High School, 1 Ram Way, Covington. Guest speakers, open dialog about issues affecting youth and community. Food, music, door prizes. Free Walmart, Honeybaked Ham gift cards for first 50 families to attend. For more information, call 770-696-7602 or email kwilcox@livedrugfree.org.

Friday, Dec. 16

• Movie Night On The Farm at Berry's Tree Farm, 90 Mt. Tabor Road, Covington, featuring "Polar Express" at 6:30 p.m. Concessions available. Call 770-786-5833 for more information.

Saturday, Dec. 17

• Mansfield Christmas Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Hay rides, petting zoo, cake walk and more are planned. For more information, visit the City of Mansfield, Georgia Facebook page.

Email your upcoming events to news@covnews.com, or mail them to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.



