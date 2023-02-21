Government leaders, professors part of GSU-Newton panel discussion

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Some state and county government leaders joined with Georgia State University professors and a GSU student for a panel discussion titled, “African American Males: Journey to Greatness” Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Newton campus.

Panelists included Tyrone Oliver, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections; Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes; Dr. Ervin China, assistant professor of mathematics at GSU's Clarkston Campus; moderator Dr. Scott Ross, assistant professor of business at GSU's Newton Campus; and GSU student Enrique Denson.

The event was open to the public and was part of the 2023 Daffodil Festival and Symposium on Georgia State University’s Newton Campus, Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21 and 22.

The two-day event, which celebrates the Newton Campus’s acres of blooming daffodils, also will highlight the campus’s 15-plus year history, with a special history walk-and-talk on the grounds and opportunities for 3D printing, painting, birdhouse-making and yoga demonstrations each day.



