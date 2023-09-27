Austin Harris utilizes financial knowledge to serve others

COVINGTON, Ga. – Before becoming acquainted and well versed within the world of finance, Austin Harris was a child fascinated with the inner workings of the economy despite seeing his mother struggle. Now a financial advisor with Edward Jones, Harris strives to provide financial literacy resources for other families to combat the financial struggle he once experienced.

Growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Harris was raised by his single mother, who worked several jobs to “make ends meet.” Their financial struggles were something Harris could not turn a blind eye to despite being a child.

“Financially, we struggled big time and that is what drives me today,” Harris said. “There were many resources there for families like mine to help us put food on the table, clothes on our back and have presents to open at Christmastime. I wouldn’t trade the struggles in my childhood for anything because that is what motivates me day in and day out.”

Having endured financial struggles as a child, Harris felt drawn to the world of finance with a fascination with the ins and outs of the economy.

As he attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Harris continued his interests into his studies – earning his bachelor’s degree in business. Harris then went on to attend graduate school, where he obtained his master’s degree in financial planning.

In addition to his educational merits, Harris has earned several accolades and certifications, such as Certified Financial Planner, CFP certification, the CRPC, CRPS and AAMS designations.

Harris began working for Edward Jones in 2015 after being introduced to the company by his father-in-law, who has been a financial advisor with them since 1984. He most enjoys working directly with families to help them accomplish their financial goals.

Working for Edward Jones fulfills what Harris is most passionate about: helping others. When it comes to money, Harris’ mentality is that money is more than currency for consumption and has the ability to “bridge” work with personal priorities.

“What I enjoy most is getting to work with families and help them accomplish what is most important to them,” Harris said. “I work night and day to help my clients have the most optimal financial outcomes possible.”

In a time where the economy is not optimal and cost of living is high, Harris considers financial literacy to be something beneficial for everyone.

“I dedicate a lot of my research and work to improving financial literacy among families,” Harris said. “Financial Literacy is the single most important thing we need to be working towards as a country. Too many families make poor financial decisions simply because they do not know better.”

Work aside, Harris resides in Covington with his wife, two children and dog. His hobbies include CrossFit and attending church at Eastridge.

Though his resume is extensive, Harris still remains eager to continue his knowledge in his financial planning – researching and writing in his additional free time.