Covington Elks Club elects officers

Covington Elks Lodge No. 1806 recently elected new officers.

The officers and their titles include Pam Blalock, Esquire; Theresa Parker, board of directors member; Daisy Bayne, Chaplain; Starlene Mcguire, Tiler; Rita Thomas, Inner Guard; Kat Whitcomb, Esteemed Leading Knight; Sande Jackson, Secretary; Barbara Bell, Treasurer; Charles Blalock, board member; Jeff Roudebush, Esteemed Loyal Knight; Ed Whitcomb, Exalted Ruler; Robert Foxworth, board member; Greg Owens, Esteemed Lecturing Knight; and Lynward Thompson and David Miller, board members.

Past State President Bob Colie of the Lake Oconee Elks Lodge installed the officers on March 21.



Whitcomb, whose job as Exalted Ruler is to lead the organization, said some of his goals for the coming year are “for me to do my best and prepare the way for the next Exalted Ruler and remind them of the distinctive honor it is to serve in this capacity."

"It is my goal to prepare them for the task and equip them to succeed. It is the duty of the membership to support them and help to accomplish the tasks set forth by the Grand Lodge, as well as the local Lodge.”

The Elks Lodge is open on Monday and Thursday nights for Bingo at 5. The proceeds from these two nights go to help the students at Elks Aidmore home in Conyers and many other youth projects in Newton County.

Veterans projects are a mainstay of the Covington Elks, which hosted a lunch and spades tournament with about 25 veterans recently. Daisy Bane, Elks Veterans Committee chairman, was in charge of organizing the project.